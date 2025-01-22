The UFC and its lack of title contenders

The UFC is in a weird place, the sport has grown globally both in depth and level of talent but the UFC has become somehow even more shallow in many of its divisions. There's a serious lack of title contenders.



Who are the contenders at 125lbs? None really, right? Moreno, Royval, Kape, Kai Kara? These guys have all taken recent Ls and been passed around, lost their title shots etc. None are compelling. Asakura wasn't even the right Japanese guy to sign.



At 135lbs we are already running out of contenders for Merab too, there's a few prospects rising up with potential but none are too close to a title shot like Farid Basharat, Jean Matsumoto, Felipe Lima.



At 145lbs who are the compelling contenders? It's really just Evloev and to a lesser extent Lopes, beyond that? Jean Silva is the only rising talent to really keep an eye on in regards to title aspirations.



At 155lbs? It's just Arman, there's not really any other contenders. Who are the rising prospects in this division? Doesn't seem like many.



At 170lbs...Shavkat and maybe Jack Della as contenders, after that it's mostly old men with Michael Morales being a promising talent.



At 185lbs and 205lbs it's mainly Khamzat and Ankalaev...not many other title contenders, perhaps Caio Borralho.



I think its time the UFC tried to sign talent talent from other promotions like they did with Asakura, throw big bucks out there and put those guys in title eliminator fights. At BW Patchy Mix is the most obvious, if you did Mix vs Omalley and Mix won, he'd be an immediate compelling title challenger. At 145lbs there's guys like Islam Omarov, Salahdine Parnasse, Timur Khizriev and Losene Keita to do this with. At 155lbs you've got Eduard Vartanyan and Christian Lee potentially. At 170lbs? Shamil Musaev seems like the guy but there's not so many obvious choices. At 185 you have of course Johnny Eblen and Magomedrasul Gasanov. At 205lbs it's Nemkov who in my opinion is the best LHW in the world for years now but he may be done at 205. Anyways, in the olden days they did this whether it was absorbing promotions inorder to do so or going after guys invidually. If they opened their pocketbooks for top talent globally and were a little better at signing talented prospects the UFC would be 10x more entertaining.



Weve spent years watching the elderly and recycled 155ers fight for belts at Welterweight. There's been so many rematches in recent years due to a lack of contenders. There's very few super exciting young talents on the rise in most divisions too. I can't be the only one who feels like most title pictures stagnate far too often in the UFC relative to available talent in the world?