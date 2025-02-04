  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Fighters who will become title contenders in 2025

Which fighters do we think will become title contenders for the first time in 2025?

At 145, I am still high on Arnold Allen despite his two losses. He has shown he can keep up with Max Holloway while striking and defend most of Movsar's takedowns. He has a good win over Giga Chikadze and I do think his next fight would put him in the title picture should he win.

At 155, I think Rafael Fiziev would make a statement coming back from an ACL injury which is an injury managable with modern sports medicine. He has always been a fun striker but needs to work on his conditioning as we have seen agaisnt Gaethje. Joel Alvarez is another shoutout I'd like to make, he is a lethal striker who can set the pace with his range and his submissions are also very good. With the current lw title picture consisting of Hooker, Moicano, and a 35 year old Oliveira, I think both Fiziev and Alvarez can be in the title picture by this year.

At 170, I still believe that Sean Brady's wrestling is the best in the division and that can pose problems for the other contenders. His striking is servicable having beat the champ Belal Muhammad for 1.5 rounds before gassing out. This gassing problem has not reappeared against Gastelum and Burns which were both easily controlled. Riding his wrestling, I see Brady getting into the title picture.
 
125: Maybe Tatsuro Taira or Asu Almabayev
135: I think Montel Jackson will skyrocket in the rankings this year, he has bricks for hands and ko'd blackshear in 20 seconds who is a solid BW
145: Arnold Allen is the only option here, he beats everyone in the division other than evloev, lopes, volk and the champ
155: Joel Alvarez
170: JDM
185: Anthony Hernandez and caio
205: Maybe Ulberg
265: Shamil Goatziev
 
Allen vs Lopes would be a bloodbath ngl. I'd love to see it. I'm still undecided on how it goes.
 
I really like the Montel Jackson pick and hard agree. Blackheart was supposed to be a stiff test and instead got stiffened.

Agree with most everything else except Gaziev. No chance he does enough this year for a shot with the cluster fuck already at the top of the division. He'd have to leapfrog Gane, Volkov, and Jailton and the guy just isn't that spectacular.

I can see HW stabilizing once Jon finally rides off into the sunset or is sent to the shadow realm and Gaz getting a shot in 2026 after beating the likes of Lewis and maybe KOing a brainfarting Jailton or something, but if you're right about him getting a shot this year, it'll be HW prediction of the year to me.
 
I think you got some good picks for guys who could turn things around, but it's already 2025, so it's not a lot of time to do that and get a shot. I mean, we get like 2 title fights a year per division, so when you got guys like Evloev, Lopes, Shavkat, JDM, and Buckley up there...

Change the premise to 2026, maybe 2027 people and that's pretty strong.

Unless by "title contenders," you're just saying "At 2025's end, these guys will be in a position where they will start getting booked in title eliminators next year."

‐-------

Literally anyone could get a title shot at 125 this year, bookers don't give a shit about that division. Maybe Asu.

I only picture retreaded contenders at 135. The only guy who wouldn't be is Bautista, and I think that leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth.

LW is tough cuz of the Arman situation. I guess Ilia is possible, not so much because he deserves it, but Islam deserves challengers (though I think another FW doesn't help him)

Like FW and WW, I think a line of contenders is already set this year for MW. Khamzat and Imavov should round out the rest of 2025.

Ulberg is coming for LHW this year, imo.

HW isn't going to move because of the double title situation, and the Gane-Volkov robbery which screwed things up at the top.

Jandiroba is waiting at straw.

Let's fucking hope Fiorot finally gets her shot. Behind her is Barber (who should fight Grasso)

Dumont will come after Harrison.
 
You mean guys who will fight for a title this year? Or just guys who will be top 5 and in the general title picture?
 
Andre lima
V.Oliviera
Evloev/lopes
Joel Alvarez
Morales/prates
Caio/fluffy
Murzakanov/ulberg
Almeida/volkov
 
