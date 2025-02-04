Fighters who will become title contenders in 2025

Which fighters do we think will become title contenders for the first time in 2025?



At 145, I am still high on Arnold Allen despite his two losses. He has shown he can keep up with Max Holloway while striking and defend most of Movsar's takedowns. He has a good win over Giga Chikadze and I do think his next fight would put him in the title picture should he win.



At 155, I think Rafael Fiziev would make a statement coming back from an ACL injury which is an injury managable with modern sports medicine. He has always been a fun striker but needs to work on his conditioning as we have seen agaisnt Gaethje. Joel Alvarez is another shoutout I'd like to make, he is a lethal striker who can set the pace with his range and his submissions are also very good. With the current lw title picture consisting of Hooker, Moicano, and a 35 year old Oliveira, I think both Fiziev and Alvarez can be in the title picture by this year.



At 170, I still believe that Sean Brady's wrestling is the best in the division and that can pose problems for the other contenders. His striking is servicable having beat the champ Belal Muhammad for 1.5 rounds before gassing out. This gassing problem has not reappeared against Gastelum and Burns which were both easily controlled. Riding his wrestling, I see Brady getting into the title picture.