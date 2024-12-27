You know UFC is dying when they feel they can't compete with Dick Clark's Rock'n New Years Eve.True they should get back to their big 3 and stack them above all
Super Saturday
July 4th weekend
NYE
Would i be wrong if i did? Do you not think they would crash Netflix like Jake paul vs Mike Tyson?If they drop ppv model after inking a huge deal with netflix or prime you'll be saying this is the start of the golden age.
Well i can honestly say they lost me as a payed PPV customer when they went 100% streaming. I used to buy the big PPV cards i could DVR on my dish hopper 3, but why the fuck would i pay for a unreliable stream i could get for free on my IPTV service?The MMA many of us got inspired by died like 6-7yrs ago.
UFC will make more money now and in the future but its not the same product anymore. That product is dead
But but it s good for the sport broThe MMA many of us got inspired by died like 6-7yrs ago.
UFC will make more money now and in the future but its not the same product anymore. That product is dead