UFC is dying

BowserJr said: The MMA many of us got inspired by died like 6-7yrs ago.



UFC will make more money now and in the future but its not the same product anymore. That product is dead Click to expand...

Well i can honestly say they lost me as a payed PPV customer when they went 100% streaming. I used to buy the big PPV cards i could DVR on my dish hopper 3, but why the fuck would i pay for a unreliable stream i could get for free on my IPTV service?Hell, i even payed for espn+ when it was $4.99/mo , but again, why pay for unreliable streams when i can watch for free with IPTV service. UFC seems to really like to price themselves out of smart fans that know when they are being ripped off for an overpriced product.