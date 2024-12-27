UFC is dying

The MMA many of us got inspired by died like 6-7yrs ago.

UFC will make more money now and in the future but its not the same product anymore. That product is dead
 
shunyata said:
If they drop ppv model after inking a huge deal with netflix or prime you'll be saying this is the start of the golden age.
Would i be wrong if i did? Do you not think they would crash Netflix like Jake paul vs Mike Tyson?

Maybe Netflix is what Dana is saying is big in 2025 that fans won't see coming?
 
Longest death wail in sports history, Joe
I Can’t wait for the Dern vs Hibas 2 blockbuster card at the Legendary Apex !!
 
BowserJr said:
Well i can honestly say they lost me as a payed PPV customer when they went 100% streaming. I used to buy the big PPV cards i could DVR on my dish hopper 3, but why the fuck would i pay for a unreliable stream i could get for free on my IPTV service?
Hell, i even payed for espn+ when it was $4.99/mo , but again, why pay for unreliable streams when i can watch for free with IPTV service. UFC seems to really like to price themselves out of smart fans that know when they are being ripped off for an overpriced product.
 
UFC has been dying since 1993. It was born a premee baby with birth defects and fetal alcohol syndrome. But it started to live despite being a disfigured monster, was paraded in front of the people like a freak show, then almost died. But before it could die, the baby was adopted by a bald goof who was himself a demented monster just like the baby. It was a "successful" adoption, but the baby just grew into a bigger monster. It's still dying though, and it will be dying for as long as it is alive.
 
Last edited:
lol. time off for holidays and they're dying.
i wonder if the sands say the same thing when all their akbars take off ramadan.
next.
 
BowserJr said:
But but it s good for the sport bro
 
