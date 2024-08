filthybliss said: As long as it’s consensus that he isn’t better than Fedor, I don’t care where people rate him. He’s definitely a lock for top 5. Click to expand...

This. Stipe was a damn good champ & defended the strap against some dangerous mfers.Stipe vs Jon was a great idea for the HW division before Aspinall became a legit threat to anyone standing across from him. Stipe & Jon have been getting ready for a fight with each other it was just up in the air when it would go down. Now Tom has emerged as a legit contender & I'm sure since Stipe & Jon have committed to training for each other & it being Stipe's retirment fight are the reasons why the fight is still going down. Stipe wants a retirement fight & he wants it against Jones & the ufc & Jones are respecting Stipe's last wishes. Tom vs Jon is the fight to make no doubt about it, but nobody wants to disrespect Stipe.