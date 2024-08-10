UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 - Bets Thread

Zalal (-350) $1400 to win $400
Barlow (-270) $1350 to win $500
Gutierrez (-400) $1600 to win $400
Rosa most takedowns (-400) $400 to win $100
 
Zalal (-350) $1400 to win $400
Barlow (-270) $1350 to win $500
Gutierrez (-400) $1600 to win $400
Rosa most takedowns (-400) $400 to win $100
i dont mean this in a questioning way at all everyone has their own ways of betting but betting massive favs like that risking 4750 to win 1400 if you just parlay those 4 for 800$ you will win more money then betting all of those individuals while risking a lot less and you would still have about 4000$ left to bet those again individually if you wanted to and also a possible hedge out if you are last leg of a parlay
 
didnt place my bets but 200$ worth of random no chance parlays will be posting play by play page if any are still alive come final 5 fights

10$ worth of 1$ random draftkngs lineups

fights i will be betting havent yet

alencar+3.5
zalal-3.5
williams-185
griggirou-3.5
kianzid+3.5
chandler+126
le+3.5
barlow-3.5
mariscal-3.5
spivac-150

all these lines currently below -200 some are close to that number if any get to that point i wont be betting it. I also hardcore believe in hedging so if im down to lets say 3 fights down on a parlay ticket with a win of at least 500$ which most are i will be hedging such as if i have barlow instead of straight up betting the bum hes fighting might just take the over or under depending on what i feel
 
guesswhoseback said:
i dont mean this in a questioning way at all everyone has their own ways of betting but betting massive favs like that risking 4750 to win 1400 if you just parlay those 4 for 800$ you will win more money then betting all of those individuals while risking a lot less and you would still have about 4000$ left to bet those again individually if you wanted to and also a possible hedge out if you are last leg of a parlay
I don't mind the feedback. I am going to hedge them down for better odds and less risk. My bankroll definitely isn't big enough to keep it like it is.
 
I don't mind the feedback. I am going to hedge them down for better odds and less risk. My bankroll definitely isn't big enough to keep it like it is.
na man i feel u and like i said no judgement like look at me i just placed 40 parlays for 5$ each and have no idea what i need just went to a random number generator site and whatever number it spits out thets the fighter or over under i put into my parlay not the smartest thing to do lol. but with betting massive favs like that if you just parlayed them for a lot less like i said 800$ you would end up winning more money and could hedge out if it gets to the last leg and still bet them indvidually for pretty much the same amout if you bet it fight by fight but either way best of luck
 
$1866 on Zalal (-350) to win $533
$341 on Errens (+400) to win $1364
= $502 on Zalal to win $192 (-260)


$1800 on Barlow (-270) to win $666
$433 on Veretennekov (+300) to win $1299
= $501 on Barlow to win $233 (-215)


$1600 on Gutierrez (-400) to win $400
$300 on Le (+450) to win $1350
= $250 on Gutierrez to win $100 (-250)


Rosa most takedowns (-400) $400 to win $100
 
