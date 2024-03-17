UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, March 23, 7 PM ET

Decided to get a thread going because there's a few lines I'm interested in.

1710667726082.jpeg

Fight Card
Betting Odds

What I like:

I've seen Quarantillo at -140. Zalal is coming in on short-notice and I was never sold on him, think Billy's pace and wrestling would break him down even with a full camp.
Parkin at -160. Usman reacts poorly to being hit, defense sucks and output isn't there and while Parkin perhaps shouldn't have won his last one, I think he showed enough for me to think he can overcome Usman's strength and outwork him.
Miles Johns at evens. Admittedly this could bite me in the ass since Miles sometimes looks like shit, but I don't see why he can't wrestle-box his way to a decision. Size shouldn't even be that big of an issue if Katona managed to overcome it, though I think Miles is a replacement so maybe his gas tank falters.

Lines I'm a bit surprised by:

Holobaugh as a dog. Obviously Ogden got robbed of a win in his last one by a stupid referee, and we saw Motta then derail an undefeated lanklet, but I get the feeling Kurt could win due to his aggression. Ogden seems to thrive in fights where he can control the pace and has an edge in terms of technique against his opponents, but I don't know if that will be there for him against Holobaugh. Kurt's age is the only thing I don't like here.
Igor da Silva at +140. Both undefeated brazilians so I thought odds would be closer, maybe even lean towards Igor since he got a finish, but idk much about Lima.
 
