Who the hell is William Gomis? Also why is Brito only -250? He should be like -1000. Something strange is going on. Isn’t Brito the father of Diego lopes??I remember Joshua KO was -110 over Ngannou. That was a very strange line.The Moicano odds is way off. This French guy has no hands and is a one trick pony. He’s a certified quitter.Brazil is so much more developed when it comes to MMA. Brazil has produced so many top talents. And yes I know Benoit beat Moises who’s a Brazilian. But Moises sucks. Moicano is gonna handle him easy