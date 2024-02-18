UFC Fight Night: Brandon vs Brandon, February 24

I'm all over Yair defeating Ortega.
-163 ML seems like some great value IMO.
 
I'm all over Yair defeating Ortega.
-163 ML seems like some great value IMO.
I favor Yair. I'd be at least a little concerned how easily Ortega closed distance and got the fight to the mat the first time. He ate some shots to do it, but his chin is insane so it's not like he can't replicate it. And on the mat...it's always dicey against him. Yair is capable but I'd still give Ortega the edge there. The shoulder dislocation was a fluke last time. If that doesn't happen, Ortega is working from top position and who knows?
 
I'm all over Yair defeating Ortega.
-163 ML seems like some great value IMO.
As long as he recovered from that beating Volk gave him. It was a pretty devastating beating.
Also Ortega is so weird. The dude barely fights but is somehow always on verge of title contention.
 
As long as he recovered from that beating Volk gave him. It was a pretty devastating beating.
Also Ortega is so weird. The dude barely fights but is somehow always on verge of title contention.
Yeah, a beatdown is always something that might have a long term effect. Both Yair and Ortega have received some (both from Max and Volk lol)
I just did a rewatch of their (Yair/Ortega) first brief encounter. The striking was close, but you could tell Yair was a notch above. Ortega tried to eat up some stall time against the cage, but with modern scoring that shouldn't count for anything. Before the final clinch Yair was really finding that chin with regularity with both hands, and his front kicks. I think Ortega was on borrowed time. Even after they did take it to the ground, the reason the shoulder became dislocated was because Yair was going for an armbar. So it's reassuring to know that he'll be throwing up potentially lethal subs while he's down there.
The other thing, as you mentioned, is that Ortega is ranked WAY too highly given his inactivity. Last win was 3+ years ago against Korean Zombie. Before that, a brutal beatdown by Max. After that, a beatdown by Volk and a defeat to Yair. That' it since Dec 2018 lol.
 
Current odds of fighters I like based off of fightodds.io not my casino

Rodriguez-105 vs. bondar I think he wins by dec

Aguilar+120 vs mednoca he wins by dec

Quninoez+145 vs..barcelos he wins by dec

Torres-120 vs duncan he wins by ko rd1

Rodriguez-182 vs Ortega he wins by dec


I think this event will be very Dec heavy
 
I favor Yair. I'd be at least a little concerned how easily Ortega closed distance and got the fight to the mat the first time. He ate some shots to do it, but his chin is insane so it's not like he can't replicate it. And on the mat...it's always dicey against him. Yair is capable but I'd still give Ortega the edge there. The shoulder dislocation was a fluke last time. If that doesn't happen, Ortega is working from top position and who knows?
Yair will win on the feet with his better technical striking and superior foot movement.

Ortega might get TDs, but he isn't deadly on top with GnP, he'll waste time moving around and trying to find a sub while Yair will retain guard and wait for the round to end.

I think the foot movement and eventual TDs with not much done on top will drag this fight out and Yair will win a decision on damage done. The best strategy for Ortega would be to spam strikes on the feet and try to do some damage, and then get the TD, but Ortega has never been the best with fight IQ, imo.

In regard to the entire card as a whole, don't forget that this event is in Mexico City, which has the highest elevation out of any city that the UFC goes to. We saw some people get tired during the last event in Mexico City, and then there was the first event in Mexico when "Cardio" Cain Velasquez left California a few days before the fight and gassed out and got finished against Werdum. Lastly, SLC Utah has lower elevation than Mexico City, and we still saw people gas out when the UFC went there in late 2022 (they'll return SLC later this year).
 
