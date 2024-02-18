UFC Fight Night: Brandon vs Brandon, February 24

mkess101 said: I favor Yair. I'd be at least a little concerned how easily Ortega closed distance and got the fight to the mat the first time. He ate some shots to do it, but his chin is insane so it's not like he can't replicate it. And on the mat...it's always dicey against him. Yair is capable but I'd still give Ortega the edge there. The shoulder dislocation was a fluke last time. If that doesn't happen, Ortega is working from top position and who knows? Click to expand...

Yair will win on the feet with his better technical striking and superior foot movement.Ortega might get TDs, but he isn't deadly on top with GnP, he'll waste time moving around and trying to find a sub while Yair will retain guard and wait for the round to end.I think the foot movement and eventual TDs with not much done on top will drag this fight out and Yair will win a decision on damage done. The best strategy for Ortega would be to spam strikes on the feet and try to do some damage, and then get the TD, but Ortega has never been the best with fight IQ, imo.In regard to the entire card as a whole, don't forget that this event is in Mexico City, which has the highest elevation out of any city that the UFC goes to. We saw some people get tired during the last event in Mexico City, and then there was the first event in Mexico when "Cardio" Cain Velasquez left California a few days before the fight and gassed out and got finished against Werdum. Lastly, SLC Utah has lower elevation than Mexico City, and we still saw people gas out when the UFC went there in late 2022 (they'll return SLC later this year).