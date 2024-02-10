Hermansson vs Pyfer PBP

Great first round. Both guys cracking. Marcos 1-0 though.
 
who cashed the o2.5 fouls in round 2
 
That lead leg of Aoriqileng is swelling bad.
 
svmr_db said:
who cashed the o2.5 fouls in round 2
Click to expand...
Not me. I got a sprinkle on Marcos by stoppage. Hoping he gets it, but there is a chance they both tough this out to a decision.
 
This is becoming a suspiciously long delay.
 
Rocky movies:There aint no easy way out
Aori: oh yes there is
 
Anyone who had the Marcos ITD prop is probably happy they got a NC & a void out of it the way the fight was starting to go
 
Garcia is good at surviving but Smith giving him way too many chsnges to get back imo
 
Smith must have money on this one going over 1.5rds lol
Crazy back and forth.
Amil 1-0, but he's looking gassy
 
That guy that bet everything on Amil has to be sweating like crazy. That was an insane round.
 
All Amil now
EDIT: NVM, over
 
Meh okay stoppage imo. Got lots of chances though
 
