Dolidze vs Imavov PBP thread

svmr_db

svmr_db

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
13,222
Reaction score
46,830
Let's go

Fight Odds | MMA Betting Odds, News and Analysis

Fight Odds is your #1 resource for MMA Betting. Stay on top with the latest MMA Betting News, Opening MMA Odds and MMA Betting Tools.
fightodds.io fightodds.io

www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 235 - Dolidze vs. Imavov

UFC Fight Night 235 - Dolidze vs. Imavov pits Roman The Caucasian Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Feb 3, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

www.tapology.com

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night took place Saturday, February 3, 2024 with 13 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

en.wikipedia.org

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Taking gamble with Pogues first. Something about Petersen competition and him winning via keylock against Cole seems...dunno but he can prove me wrong here. Pogues at least seems a bit too competent
 
Good end but still not sold on Petersen winning this
 
Man Pogues had that round won, even had he just been taken down and gotten guard. Having Peterson on his back teeing off the last minute probably lost him the round.
 
Pogues good work stopping tds...but then suddenly gasses out of nowhere lol. Didnt expect Peterson to outstike him but here we are
 
2 close rounds.
 
cashing out my pogues bets. Dont feel he will wein

yes he is better and yes should win but zero trust in judges here
 
sonhow said:
cashing out my pogues bets. Dont feel he will wein
Click to expand...

I think he's super live. Winning round 3 clearly, could've gotten rd 1 or 2 (or even both).
 
mkess101 said:
I think he's super live. Winning round 3 clearly, could've gotten rd 1 or 2 (or even both).
Click to expand...

After first I put 100 more on Pogues. Cashed that out as well. Just super paranoid with judges in fight where the best work is done by fighter who is backing up.

Edit. Good job by the judges - right man won. Maybe a sign I wont need to bee that afraid lol.
 
sonhow said:
After first I put 100 more on Pogues. Cashed that out as well. Just super paranoid with judges in fight where the best work is done by fighter who is backing up.

Edit. Good job by the judges - right man won. Maybe a sign I wont need to bee that afraid lol.
Click to expand...
I snuck a small live bet in on Pogues +150 early rd 3. Thought live line should've been evens.
 
Probably 1-0 Quinones, but I feel like he's starting to fade a bit.
Adding a livebet to Mederos.
 
Guld said:
Probably 1-0 Quinones, but I feel like he's starting to fade a bit.
Adding a livebet to Mederos.
Click to expand...
Ha I agree on rd 1, likely Quinonez but I live bet him -120. He's seemed to be able to stay busy in the past even when he looks tired. We'll see though.
 
I think Landon might win this easily but again, backing off a bad visual. Not shocked at all if they went against him
 
DC absolutely right. Maderos exaggerates his reactions when Quinonez lands and it looks bad to the judges. Most of the shots aren't even hurting him but he makes them look more significant than they are.

Quinonez 2-0 imo
 
Both rounds have been close. Quinones started to get some success as that round went on, but I think it's probably Mederos'
No idea what the official scores would be though. Could be 1-1 or 2-0 for either. I think it's hedge bet time lol.
 
BOL just had Quinonez +140, missed that but got +125. He looks to be way ahead to me...I hope I'm not missing something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DabanggData
UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imavov, February 3
2 3
Replies
51
Views
4K
sonhow
sonhow
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Shortest Fight of the Night 4pm ET 2-3
Replies
0
Views
90
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
svmr_db
UFC 295 PBP Discussion
10 11 12
Replies
237
Views
6K
Dooze
Dooze
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 93: 2.3 9:30pm ET Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov
Replies
0
Views
142
helax
helax
DabanggData
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, September 16
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
7K
Tebowned
Tebowned

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,673
Messages
55,017,920
Members
174,553
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top