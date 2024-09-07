PBP UFC Fight Night 242 - Burns vs. Brady Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 9/7 at 4pm ET

Date/Time: Saturday 09.07.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Brendan Fitzgerald


7N8GiSd.jpg




Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
170: Gilbert Burns (22-7) vs. Sean Brady (16-1)
W125: Jéssica Andrade (26-12) vs. Natália Silva (17-5-1)
145: Steve Garcia (16-5) vs. Kyle Nelson (16-5-1)
135: Matt Schnell (16-8) vs. Cody Durden (16-6-1)
155: Trevor Peek (9-2) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (7-1)


Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
155: Zhu Rong (25-5) vs. Chris Padilla (14-6)
145: Isaac Dulgarian (6-1) vs. Brendon Marotte (8-2)
125: Felipe dos Santos (8-1) vs. André Lima (9-0)
145: Zha Yi (25-4) vs. Gabriel Santos (10-2)
115 Jaqueline Amorim (8-1) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5)
185: Andre Petroski (11-3) vs. Dylan Budka (7-3)
145: Žygimantas Ramaška (9-2) vs. Nathan Fletcher )8-1)




UFC Fight Night 242 Weigh-in Results:​

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Sean Brady(171)
Jessica Andrade (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)
Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson(148.5)*
Cody Durden (135) vs. Matt Schnell (135)
Yanal Ashmoz (154.5) vs. Trevor Peek(155)
Chris Padilla (154) vs. Zhu Rong(155.5)
Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Brendon Marotte (145)
Felipedos Santos (124.5) vs. Andre Lima(125.5)
Gabriel Santos (146) vs. Zha Yi(144.5)
Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)
Dylan Budka (188.5)** vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)
Nathan Fletcher (145) vs. Zygimantas Ramaska (145.5)

* Nelson missed weight by 2.5 pounds and will be fined 20% ofhis purse.
** Budka missed weight by 2.5 pounds and will be fined 20% ofhis purse.



How to Watch UFC Fight Night 242​

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 242

Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady will take center stage in a showdown between ranked welterweights, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns from a one-week respite on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC Fight Night 242 ‘Burns vs. Brady’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring​

www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 242 ‘Burns vs. Brady’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base of the Apex in Las Vegas Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with UFC Fight Night 242.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




In!

Thanks for the thread jack. Greetings from the mothership.

Enjoy the fights all.

