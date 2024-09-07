Jackonfire
Date/Time: Saturday 09.07.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
170: Gilbert Burns (22-7) vs. Sean Brady (16-1)
W125: Jéssica Andrade (26-12) vs. Natália Silva (17-5-1)
145: Steve Garcia (16-5) vs. Kyle Nelson (16-5-1)
135: Matt Schnell (16-8) vs. Cody Durden (16-6-1)
155: Trevor Peek (9-2) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (7-1)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
155: Zhu Rong (25-5) vs. Chris Padilla (14-6)
145: Isaac Dulgarian (6-1) vs. Brendon Marotte (8-2)
125: Felipe dos Santos (8-1) vs. André Lima (9-0)
145: Zha Yi (25-4) vs. Gabriel Santos (10-2)
115 Jaqueline Amorim (8-1) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5)
185: Andre Petroski (11-3) vs. Dylan Budka (7-3)
145: Žygimantas Ramaška (9-2) vs. Nathan Fletcher )8-1)
Jessica Andrade (124.5) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)
Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson(148.5)*
Cody Durden (135) vs. Matt Schnell (135)
Yanal Ashmoz (154.5) vs. Trevor Peek(155)
Chris Padilla (154) vs. Zhu Rong(155.5)
Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Brendon Marotte (145)
Felipedos Santos (124.5) vs. Andre Lima(125.5)
Gabriel Santos (146) vs. Zha Yi(144.5)
Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)
Dylan Budka (188.5)** vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)
Nathan Fletcher (145) vs. Zygimantas Ramaska (145.5)
* Nelson missed weight by 2.5 pounds and will be fined 20% ofhis purse.
** Budka missed weight by 2.5 pounds and will be fined 20% ofhis purse.
