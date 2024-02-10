PBP UFC Fight Night 236 - Hermansson vs. Pyfer Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 2/10 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    5
  • This poll will close: .
Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
65,694
Reaction score
79,654
Saturday 02.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Daniel Cormier, and Brendan Fitzgerald


f5bRXI7.jpg



Main card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
185: Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)
145: Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1NC)
185: Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-5)
185: Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
155: Michael Johnson (22-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
185: Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)


Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
170: Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
155: Bolaji Oki (8-1) vs. Timothy Cuamba (8-1)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
205: Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
170: Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
205: Zac Pauga (7-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
145: Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
135: Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Aori Qileng (25-10)


UFC Fight Night 236 Weigh-in Results:
JackHermansson (185) vs. JosephPyfer (185.5)
AndreFili (146) vs. Dan Ige(146)
RobertBryczek (185.5) vs. IhorPotieria (187.5)*
GregoryRodrigues (186) vs. BradTavares (186)
DarriusFlowers (156.25)** vs. MichaelJohnson (156)
ArmenPetrosyan (186) vs. RodolfoVieira (185.5)
TrevinGiles (171) vs. CarlosPrates (171)
TimothyCuamba (155) vs. Bolaji Oki(156)
BrunaBrasil (115.5) vs. KonklakSuphisara (115)
DevinClark (204.5) vs. MarcinPrachnio (204.5)
MaxGriffin (170.5) vs. JeremiahWells (171)
BogdanGuskov (205.5) vs. Zac Pauga(206)
HyderAmil (145.5) vs. FernieGarcia (146)
DanielMarcos (136) vs. Qileng Aori(136)

* Potieria missed weight by 1.5 pounds and will be fined apercentage of his purse.
** Flowers missed weight by .25 pounds and has an hour to cutthe remaining weight.


How to Watch UFC Fight Night 236

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 236

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will continue its action-packed schedule with another event at the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 236 ‘Hermansson vs. Pyfer’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 236 ‘Hermansson vs. Pyfer’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

This weekend's showdown at UFC Fight Night 236, set against the lonely backdrop of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, hopes to deliver an exciting spectacle, anchored by a compelling middleweight contest. Sherdog.com will bring you live play-by-play coverage of each moment starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m...
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Betting Odds
3163.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
So whats the difference between UFC fight nights and UFC Apex if both of them are at the fucking Apex?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 236 - Hermansson vs. Pyfer Official Weigh-in: Fri 2/9 at 12pm ET
Replies
12
Views
296
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Shortest Fight of The Night 4pm ET 2-10
Replies
0
Views
58
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
UFC FN Pre-fight Discussion Hermansson vs. Pyfer Sat. Feb. 10 Prelims 4pm ET, Main 7pm ET, ESPN+
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
Danespina
Danespina
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Props and Parlays 4pm ET 2-10
Replies
15
Views
315
helax
helax
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 229 - Dawson vs. Green PBP Discussion: Sat. 10/7 at 4PM ET / 1PM PT
130 131 132
Replies
3K
Views
44K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,062
Messages
55,051,536
Members
174,574
Latest member
ChessJitsu

Share this page

Back
Top