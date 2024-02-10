Jackonfire
Saturday 02.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 14
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Daniel Cormier, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
185: Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)
145: Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1NC)
185: Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-5)
185: Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
155: Michael Johnson (22-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
185: Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
170: Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
155: Bolaji Oki (8-1) vs. Timothy Cuamba (8-1)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
205: Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
170: Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
205: Zac Pauga (7-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
145: Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
135: Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Aori Qileng (25-10)
UFC Fight Night 236 Weigh-in Results:
JackHermansson (185) vs. JosephPyfer (185.5)
AndreFili (146) vs. Dan Ige(146)
RobertBryczek (185.5) vs. IhorPotieria (187.5)*
GregoryRodrigues (186) vs. BradTavares (186)
DarriusFlowers (156.25)** vs. MichaelJohnson (156)
ArmenPetrosyan (186) vs. RodolfoVieira (185.5)
TrevinGiles (171) vs. CarlosPrates (171)
TimothyCuamba (155) vs. Bolaji Oki(156)
BrunaBrasil (115.5) vs. KonklakSuphisara (115)
DevinClark (204.5) vs. MarcinPrachnio (204.5)
MaxGriffin (170.5) vs. JeremiahWells (171)
BogdanGuskov (205.5) vs. Zac Pauga(206)
HyderAmil (145.5) vs. FernieGarcia (146)
DanielMarcos (136) vs. Qileng Aori(136)
* Potieria missed weight by 1.5 pounds and will be fined apercentage of his purse.
** Flowers missed weight by .25 pounds and has an hour to cutthe remaining weight.
Sherdog YouTube
Sherdog YouTube