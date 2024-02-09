Jackonfire
Main card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
185: Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)
145: Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1NC)
185: Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-5)
185: Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
155: Michael Johnson (22-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
185: Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
170: Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
155: Bolaji Oki (8-1) vs. Timothy Cuamba (8-1)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
205: Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
170: Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
205: Zac Pauga (7-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
145: Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
135: Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Aori Qileng (25-10)
Betting Odds
