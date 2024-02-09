Media UFC Fight Night 236 - Hermansson vs. Pyfer Official Weigh-in: Fri 2/9 at 12pm ET

tMg6omY.jpg



Main card (ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
185: Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)
145: Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1NC)
185: Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-5)
185: Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
155: Michael Johnson (22-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
185: Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)


Preliminary card (ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
170: Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
155: Bolaji Oki (8-1) vs. Timothy Cuamba (8-1)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
205: Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
170: Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
205: Zac Pauga (7-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
145: Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
135: Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Aori Qileng (25-10)


Betting Odds
3163.png




UFC Fight Night 236 Weigh-in Results:​

JackHermansson (185) vs. JosephPyfer (185.5)
AndreFili (146) vs. Dan Ige(146)
RobertBryczek (185.5) vs. IhorPotieria (187.5)*
GregoryRodrigues (186) vs. BradTavares (186)
DarriusFlowers (156.25)** vs. MichaelJohnson (156)
ArmenPetrosyan (186) vs. RodolfoVieira (185.5)
TrevinGiles (171) vs. CarlosPrates (171)
TimothyCuamba (155) vs. Bolaji Oki(156)
BrunaBrasil (115.5) vs. KonklakSuphisara (115)
DevinClark (204.5) vs. MarcinPrachnio (204.5)
MaxGriffin (170.5) vs. JeremiahWells (171)
BogdanGuskov (205.5) vs. Zac Pauga(206)
HyderAmil (145.5) vs. FernieGarcia (146)
DanielMarcos (136) vs. Qileng Aori(136)

* Potieria missed weight by 1.5 pounds and will be fined apercentage of his purse.
** Flowers missed weight by .25 pounds and has an hour to cutthe remaining weight.
 
