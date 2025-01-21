UFC 315 Ideas

It's been speculated that the UFC will return to Brazil in May, something Moicano also said he's heard today on Ariel's pod. The obvious #1 option would've been Poatan but he's headlining 313.



I would like to see Merab vs Pantoja for the 135 title. Neither of them have good options atm and I think Merab would make a fairly quick turnaround for some easy money, IF the card is a big one that he can earn good ppv points on.



Enter co-main Arman vs Charles II for #1 contender. Arman has asked for it & I think Charles would take it if offered. They also have Aldo, the fighting nerds, & could sign Patricio Pitbull.



Merab vs Pantoja

Arman vs Charles II (5-rounds)

Aldo vs Figgy

Prates vs Wonderboy

Pitbull vs Emmett



If they do Pantoja vs KKF instead that would be fine but hopefully the rest of this maincard happens.