UFC 315 Ideas

It's been speculated that the UFC will return to Brazil in May, something Moicano also said he's heard today on Ariel's pod. The obvious #1 option would've been Poatan but he's headlining 313.

I would like to see Merab vs Pantoja for the 135 title. Neither of them have good options atm and I think Merab would make a fairly quick turnaround for some easy money, IF the card is a big one that he can earn good ppv points on.

Enter co-main Arman vs Charles II for #1 contender. Arman has asked for it & I think Charles would take it if offered. They also have Aldo, the fighting nerds, & could sign Patricio Pitbull.

Merab vs Pantoja
Arman vs Charles II (5-rounds)
Aldo vs Figgy
Prates vs Wonderboy
Pitbull vs Emmett

If they do Pantoja vs KKF instead that would be fine but hopefully the rest of this maincard happens.
 
Man i think Pantoja going up to fight Merab is too soon but i must admit thats a great fkn fight
 
pitbull vs merab at 135 if he can cut the weight, or merab vs ccc, ccc can chin merab for sure give another go.
 
The event that is being planned to happen in Brasil isnt a PPV. It would be a fight night in Brasilia.
That being said, the negotiations with the location are still ongoing.
 
