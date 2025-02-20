All These Fight Announcements Spell Doom for UFC 316

JoeRowe
Is the UFC going to convince Dricus to turn around on 4 months notice? Not a chance. Can they get Merab to fight again on a 5 month turnaround? Doubt it considering he just did a 4 month turnaround & probably wants a break. Jones vs Aspinall? LOL. Ilia vs Islam? Nah they're saving that for IFW(317). So what is UFC 316, probably in Chicago, going to get?
Pantoja vs KKF for the FLW Title, & Pena vs Harrison for the WBW Title.
Hopefully they can get a great feature fight and some depth underneath it. Which is very plausible if it is in fact in Chicago, as previous Chi-town cards(225 & 238) have been incredibly deep.
