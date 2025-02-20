  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

All These Fight Announcements Spell Doom for UFC 316

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
8,269
Reaction score
14,705
Is the UFC going to convince Dricus to turn around on 4 months notice? Not a chance. Can they get Merab to fight again on a 5 month turnaround? Doubt it considering he just did a 4 month turnaround & probably wants a break. Jones vs Aspinall? LOL. Ilia vs Islam? Nah they're saving that for IFW(317). So what is UFC 316, probably in Chicago, going to get?

Pantoja vs KKF for the FLW Title, & Pena vs Harrison for the WBW Title.

Hopefully they can get a great feature fight and some depth underneath it. Which is very plausible if it is in fact in Chicago, as previous Chi-town cards(225 & 238) have been incredibly deep.
 
If they dont have big title fights then that means the undercard they can put on fights with well known contenders to make up for it. For instance, they could put Jiri, Poirier, Holloway on the undercard.

Also, 5 months is more than enough time for Merab to take another fight if he wants.
 
If they dont have big title fights then that means the undercard they can put on fights with well known contenders to make up for it. For instance, they could put Jiri, Poirier, Holloway on the undercard.

Also, 5 months is more than enough time for Merab to take another fight if he wants.

Also, 5 months is more than enough time for Merab to take another fight if he wants.
Pretty sure Merab vs Yan 2 and O’Malley/sandhagen are targeted for this card. At least that’s what the rumours are
 
I think 316 will be Topuria vs Islam. They are two massive stars. It's a blockbuster fight and can hold a full card on it's own.

I can't see them putting that as co-main to Jones vs Aspinall, especially when they'll be paying Jones so much to fight. It'd be PPV points paid to 4 fighters on the same card which I don't think they'll do. A bit like when McGregor fights. The undercards are usually a bit shit as they don't need to stack it to sell and they're already paying him millions.
 
JoeRowe said:
Is the UFC going to convince Dricus to turn around on 4 months notice? Not a chance. Can they get Merab to fight again on a 5 month turnaround? Doubt it considering he just did a 4 month turnaround & probably wants a break. Jones vs Aspinall? LOL. Ilia vs Islam? Nah they're saving that for IFW(317). So what is UFC 316, probably in Chicago, going to get?

Pantoja vs KKF for the FLW Title, & Pena vs Harrison for the WBW Title.

Hopefully they can get a great feature fight and some depth underneath it. Which is very plausible if it is in fact in Chicago, as previous Chi-town cards(225 & 238) have been incredibly deep.
Dricus asked for the quick turn-a-round he wants to make the money in the next couple years than retire.

So great fights coming up.

LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
 
