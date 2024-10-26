UFC 308 Legendary Picks

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,902
Reaction score
9,364
Max
I think he'll survive some early scares and shots, and ultimately be able to turn up the pace and give Ilia some championship round work that he's never seen before.

Khamzat
I think he comes out like a bat out of hell in true Chimaev fashion, and ends up TKOing Whittaker in the first two rounds on the ground.

Ank
This will be a close fight, but I see Ank out striking Rakic. I am interested to see if Magomed tries to do anything spectacular or head hunts because he needs a shiny result according to UFC brass for a title shot.

Murphy
I think he's the more skilled fighter with more to prove and he'll seize the moment. He will wrestle with Ige and grab a decision.

Bullet
This will be a fun one, and while Petrosyen is a good striker I don't think he'll be the one to take Shara's donut in the UFC. Shara out strikes him.

Bonus:
RDA has a great performance and beats up Neal.
 
Ain't no way in my mind RDA beats Neal.

The one eye dude gets knocked out imo (that's my crazy pic), I think his opponent's striking is just as good and he has more power than the cyclops.

Topuria via TKO or KO.

Khamzat via submission.

Murphy will be too big and powerful, he wins as well.

Pointy weird nose guy gets beat by Rakic.
 
These are all possibilities. Really good card here. Stacked and worthy of me waking up at Seven AM on a Saturday lol
 
Poirierfan said:
Ain't no way in my mind RDA beats Neal.

The one eye dude gets knocked out imo (that's my crazy pic), I think his opponent's striking is just as good and he has more power than the cyclops.

Topuria via TKO or KO.

Khamzat via submission.

Murphy will be too big and powerful, he wins as well.

Pointy weird nose guy gets beat by Rakic.
Click to expand...
You watch stale cracker on YouTube dawg?
 
Interesting predictions but you're not legendary.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

The Legendary Scarface
UFC 305 Legendary Picks
Replies
8
Views
374
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
lerobshow
UFC 308 is ridiculously stacked
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
4K
Clippy
Clippy
The Legendary Scarface
UFC 304 Legendary Picks
Replies
5
Views
407
The Legendary Scarface
The Legendary Scarface
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 308 Topuria vs. Holloway Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 10/26 at 2pm ET
Replies
5
Views
45
MacGregor
MacGregor
The Legendary Scarface
UFC 306 Noche Legendary Picks
Replies
16
Views
552
The Legendary Scarface
The Legendary Scarface

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,520
Messages
56,394,843
Members
175,198
Latest member
suededragon

Share this page

Back
Top