UFC 308 Legendary Picks

Max

I think he'll survive some early scares and shots, and ultimately be able to turn up the pace and give Ilia some championship round work that he's never seen before.



Khamzat

I think he comes out like a bat out of hell in true Chimaev fashion, and ends up TKOing Whittaker in the first two rounds on the ground.



Ank

This will be a close fight, but I see Ank out striking Rakic. I am interested to see if Magomed tries to do anything spectacular or head hunts because he needs a shiny result according to UFC brass for a title shot.



Murphy

I think he's the more skilled fighter with more to prove and he'll seize the moment. He will wrestle with Ige and grab a decision.



Bullet

This will be a fun one, and while Petrosyen is a good striker I don't think he'll be the one to take Shara's donut in the UFC. Shara out strikes him.



Bonus:

RDA has a great performance and beats up Neal.