UFC 308 Legendary Picks

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
Max
I think he'll survive some early scares and shots, and ultimately be able to turn up the pace and give Ilia some championship round work that he's never seen before.
Khamzat
I think he comes out like a bat out of hell in true Chimaev fashion, and ends up TKOing Whittaker in the first two rounds on the ground.
Ank
This will be a close fight, but I see Ank out striking Rakic. I am interested to see if Magomed tries to do anything spectacular or head hunts because he needs a shiny result according to UFC brass for a title shot.
Murphy
I think he's the more skilled fighter with more to prove and he'll seize the moment. He will wrestle with Ige and grab a decision.
Bullet
This will be a fun one, and while Petrosyen is a good striker I don't think he'll be the one to take Shara's donut in the UFC. Shara out strikes him.
Bonus:
RDA has a great performance and beats up Neal.
