Are people crazy for suggesting ufc 308 is card of the year?

A

Ahmed Masood

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 17, 2019
Messages
839
Reaction score
1,718
Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely stacked and the main event is the fight of the year imho. To watch my favourite fighter of all time potentially dethrone the most technical force of nature the division has seen and cement his legacy as one of the GOATS… there’s not a fight I’m more anticipated for…

The co main is also insane as a future HOF takes on a thus unprecedented force in a claim to get and eventually win his title back ome last time. and fight like Ank vs Rakic, Ige vs Murphy and Geoff vs RDA. really compliment an amazing card…

However to say it’s card of the year given we’ve had 300 and 299 this year is on paper a pretty wild claim…

As a reminder, UFC 308s full card:
1729950093801.png

UFC 300 full card:
1729950153323.png
1729950194219.png
1729950240765.png
1729950275687.png

Sure UFC 308 might end up being incredibly exciting with all finishes but purely in terms of fighter quality, you can’t compare it too either 300 or 299.


Maybe I’m the crazy one, what do you think Sherbros?
 
the main and co-main are extremely compelling fights.

It's the best main/co-main of the year no doubt IMO.

but the card overall? no UFC 303, and UFC 300, UFC299 were all better than this card.
 
Of course it's not as objectively stacked as UFC 300, but there are lots of fun fights, 0 WMMA, and a very, very very exciting main + co-main where 2 OG fan favorites go up against the new generation.
 
The top 3 fights on this card can rival or are better (depends on who you like) than the top 3 on the cards you mentioned, but other than that the card lacks depth of the other 2, yup.
 
My card is better than your card
 
I don't see any women's fight on 308. Yeah, it has potential to be card of the year.
 
It’s top heavy which is fine, but I think 299 was the best on paper. 300 had women so it’s automatically taken out of the running.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
UFC 308 is ridiculously stacked
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
4K
Clippy
Clippy
Black9
Media UFC 310 Is STACKED - Rating Out Of 10?
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
2K
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
jeff7b9
Reminder WEIRD START TIME FOR UFC 308
Replies
12
Views
118
khukurikoo
khukurikoo
Trabaho
UFC 308 is stacked ✨️
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
GrantB13
GrantB13
Alpha_T83
Is Pennington vs Pena a good enough main event for UFC 307?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,541
Messages
56,395,789
Members
175,199
Latest member
statagi

Share this page

Back
Top