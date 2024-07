burge13 said: Bobby Green out to 1.80 which I just dont understand. Paddy has bad cardio, bad striking, and surely unlikely to land TD easily Click to expand...

But does he have the judging especially if Green starts cruising?I'll probably make up my mind of this one during the card. If english fighters are not doing too well, Im gonna take Bobby. Since it seems when one has a good day home, they all have one.