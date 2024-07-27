PBP UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 7/27 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Who Wins?

Jackonfire

Jackonfire

vQrMxgx.jpg




Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 8pm PT)
170: Leon Edwards (22-3, 1NC) vs. Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1NC)
HW: Tom Aspinall (14-3) vs. Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1NC)
155: Bobby Green (32-15-1, 1NC) vs. Paddy Pimblett (21-3)
185: Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-5)
145: Arnold Allen (19-3) vs. Giga Chikadze (15-3)



UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

Prelims - https://tinyurl.com/ywj95cwr

Main card - https://tinyurl.com/4ws7amtu



How to Watch UFC 304​

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 304

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday returns to Manchester, England, for the first time in almost eight years, and it will do so with a pair of title bouts atop the bill.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC 304 ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring​

www.sherdog.com

UFC 304 ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 304 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:15 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
add Paddy vs Bobby to teh poll..
 
Main card - yes
Head shot - dead
Edwards - war
Sherbros - yo!

112935-4264031.png
 
I threw down a couple cheap parlays.
10 to winn 218
Edwards
Blaydes
Pimblett
robocop
allen

5 to win 34
edwards
paddy
robocop
allen
 
What time does the Main Event start for Flat Earthers in Arkansas?

I need a full explanation.
 
AND HE SHALL BE LEON

AND HE SHALL BE A GOOD MAN

WOOO
 
