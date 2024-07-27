Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 8pm PT)
170: Leon Edwards (22-3, 1NC) vs. Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1NC)
HW: Tom Aspinall (14-3) vs. Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1NC)
155: Bobby Green (32-15-1, 1NC) vs. Paddy Pimblett (21-3)
185: Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-5)
145: Arnold Allen (19-3) vs. Giga Chikadze (15-3)
UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!
Prelims - https://tinyurl.com/ywj95cwr
Main card - https://tinyurl.com/4ws7amtu
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday returns to Manchester, England, for the first time in almost eight years, and it will do so with a pair of title bouts atop the bill.
www.sherdog.com
Sherdog's live UFC 304 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:15 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com
