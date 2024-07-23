UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 - Props and Parlays 6pm ET 7-27

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 - Props and Parlays 6pm ET 7-27. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you


AS_McCannMokaevAspinall
Dennis The Menace McCann -278 (box, 4 PM ET)
Muhammad Mokaev -120
Tom Aspinall -345
2.22

AS_McCannAspinall
Dennis The Menace McCann -278 (box, 4 PM ET)
Tom Aspinall -345
.75
Doughie#1 No judges required
Aspinall wins ITD - 275
Parkin wins ITD +200
Patterson wins ITD - 225
4.91

Doughie#2 15mins not required
Green/Pimby Fight ends ITD +110
Duncan/Rodrigues fight ends ITD - 225
2.03

Jyo 1
Leon Edwards -250
Tom Aspinall/Curtis Blaydes -1000 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.54

Jyo 2
Molly McCann -340
Sam Patterson/Kiefer Crosbie -625 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.5

Jyo 3
Arnold Allen -218
Belal Muhammad/Leon Edwards -1100 Fight starts round 2
0.59

Jyo 4
Tom Aspinall -375
Bobby Green -110
1.42

Jyo 5
Tom Aspinall -375
Molly McCann -340
0.64

Jyo 6
Sam Patterson -400
Muhammad Mokaev -155
1.06

Jyo 7
Leon Edwards -250
Molly McCann -340
Sam Patterson/Kiefer Crosbie -625 Fight doesn't go to decision
Tom Aspinall/Curtis Blaydes -1000 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.31

Jyo 8
Arnold Allen -218
Nathaniel Wood -410
Tom Aspinall wins inside distance -275
1.12

Jyo 9
Mick Parkin -300
Arnold Allen/Giga Chikadze -650 Fight starts round 2
Belal Muhammad/Leon Edwards -480 Fight starts round 3
0.86

BigFavs
Nathaniel Wood -410
Sam Patterson -400
Tom Aspinall -375
0.97

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Tom Aspinall/Curtis Blaydes -1000
Sam Patterson/Kiefer Crosbie -625
.28

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Christian Duncan/Gregory Rodrigues -225
Nathaniel Wood/Daniel Pineda -175
1.27

JustBleed 3
Fight doesn't go to decision
Bobby Green/Paddy Pimblett +122
Molly McCann/Bruna Brasil +105
3.55

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Arnold Allen/Giga Chikadze -650
Belal Muhammad/Leon Edwards -1100
0.26

2Rounds2Fast
Fight starts round 2
Oban Elliott/Preston Parsons -350
Caolan Loughran/Jake Hadley -700
0.47

LineMovement 1
Muhammad Mokaev -155
Mick Parkin -300
1.19

LineMovement 2
Tom Aspinall -375
Paddy Pimblett +100
1.53

Expected Outcome
Sam Patterson wins inside distance -275
Tom Aspinall wins inside distance -275
0.86

Expected Outcome 2
Nathaniel Wood wins inside distance -110
Arnold Allen wins by decision +105
2.73

Brexit
Muhammad Mokaev -155
Belal Muhammad +220
4.26

England - Favs
Sam Patterson -400
Molly McCann -340
Mick Parkin -300
Muhammad Mokaev -155
Nathaniel Wood -410
Arnold Allen -218
Christian Leroy Duncan -125
Tom Aspinall -375
Leon Edwards -250
19.55

England - All
Sam Patterson -400
Molly McCann -340
Mick Parkin -300
Muhammad Mokaev -155
Nathaniel Wood -410
Arnold Allen -218
Christian Leroy Duncan -125
Tom Aspinall -375
Leon Edwards -250
Jake Hadley +180
Paddy Pimblett +100
114.09

Victoria Caroline Adams
Sam Patterson -400
Molly McCann -340
Mick Parkin -300
Nathaniel Wood -410
Tom Aspinall -375
Leon Edwards -250
3.76
 
AS_McCannMokaevAspinall
Dennis The Menace McCann -278 (box, 4 PM ET)
Muhammad Mokaev -120
Tom Aspinall -345
2.22

AS_McCannAspinall
Dennis The Menace McCann -278 (box, 4 PM ET)
Tom Aspinall -345
.75

Certainly hope so.

UPDATE: Kape made weight. Good.
 
Doughie99 said:
Doughie#1 No judges required
Aspinall wins ITD - 275
Parkin wins ITD +200
Patterson wins ITD - 225
4.91

Doughie#2 15mins not required
Green/Pimby Fight ends ITD +110
Duncan/Rodrigues fight ends ITD - 225
2.03
AppliedScience said:
AS_McCannMokaevAspinall
Dennis The Menace McCann -278 (box, 4 PM ET)
Muhammad Mokaev -120
Tom Aspinall -345
2.22

AS_McCannAspinall
Dennis The Menace McCann -278 (box, 4 PM ET)
Tom Aspinall -345
.75


Certainly hope so.
Note that AS_McCannAspinall can also be considered a backup for AS_McCannMokaevAspinall
if/when something goes wrong with that fight (such as Kape missing weight).
Aspinall vs Blades as shortest fight
Aspinall vs Blades as shortest fight of the night +225
2.25

So you don't have to add all possibilities.
Might as well go with the most likely selection?

Dillydilly said:
good
Click to expand...

IMG-7599.jpg
 
