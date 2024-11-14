  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Props/Parlays 6pm ET 11-16

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Props/Parlays 6pm ET 11-16. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

JJ and B
Jim Miller +151
Jhonata Diniz +126
Basil Hafez +240
18.29
 
Last edited:
Jyo 1
Eryk Anders -115
Charles Oliveira/Michael Chandler -910 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 2
Mauricio Ruffy -800
Jim Miller +150

Jyo 3
Mauricio Ruffy -800
Charles Oliveira -250
Bo Nickal/Paul Craig -1000 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 4
Karine Silva -265
Oban Elliott -240

Jyo 5
all fights doesn't go to decision
Bo Nickal/Paul Craig -1000
Charles Oliveira/Michael Chandler -910
Jon Jones/Stipe Miocic -435

Jyo 6
Ruffy wins inside distance -175
Clemson -380
Colorado -360

Jyo 7
Oliveira wins inside distance -200
Boise State -534

Jyo 8
David Onama -950
Phil de Fries -450 KSW
Arkadiusz Wrzosek -450 KSW

Jyo 9
Paul Craig +800
Eduarda Moura/Veronica Hardy -230 Fight goes to decision

Jyo 10
David Onama -950
Tennessee +225

BigFavs
Bo Nickal -1100
David Onama -950
Mauricio Ruffy -800
Jon Jones -625

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Bo Nickal/Paul Craig -1000
Charles Oliveira/Michael Chandler -910

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Jon Jones/Stipe Miocic -435
Jhonata Diniz/Marcin Tybura -410

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
David Onama/Roberto Romero -295
James Llontop/Mauricio Ruffy -240

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Mickey Gall/Ramiz Brahimaj -550
Damon Jackson/Jim Miller -410

LineMovement 1
Jon Jones -625
Damon Jackson -163

LineMovement 2
Bo Nickal -1100
Chris Weidman -102

Expected Outcome
Jones wins inside distance -250
Nickal wins inside distance -575

Expected Outcome 2
Oliveira wins inside distance -200
Ruffy wins inside distance -175

Fight goes to decision
Eduarda Moura/Veronica Hardy -230
Karine Silva/Viviane Araujo -196

Permanence
Jon Jones -625
Bo Nickal -1100
Karine Silva/Viviane Araujo -196 Fight goes to decision

UFC
David Onama -1000
Bo Nickal -1100

Brazil
Mauricio Ruffy -800
Charles Oliveira -250
 
AS_Zepeda-Not-Miocic
William "Camaron" Zepeda Segura -1450 (box, 3 PM ET)
NOT Stipe Miocic by decision -2608
.11


Latest posts

