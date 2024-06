This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-1 . Please add to the discussion here.To Make a Parlay:Use one of these sites https://fightodds.io/ orBet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for BoxingThen Go to: https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ orAlternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.Any request, I can find the odds for youIslam Makhachev -450Hamzah Sheeraz -200 (box)Jailton/Romano ends ITD - 125Dawson ITD +160Makhachev ITD - 250Dawson ITD +160Kopylov +107Rowe +140Strickland - 230Dawson - 412Perez - 180Morono - 242Almeida/Kopylov ends ITD - 150DP +490Costa +210Cesar Almeida -120Alex Morono -258Ailin Perez -185Hafez -410DP vs Islam under 4 1/2 rounds -420Almeida vs Kopylov does not go the distance -150Michal +235Costa +210Matthews -155Lima -265Perez -185Dawson vs Solecki over 1 1/2 rounds -375Perez vs Edwards over 1 1/2 rounds -625Dustin by submission +2200Costa wins by KO/TKO +300Makhachev wins inside distance -250Bivol wins by decision +110