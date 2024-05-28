UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-1

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
9,954
Reaction score
25,232
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-1. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

AS_Makhachev+Sheeraz
Islam Makhachev -450
Hamzah Sheeraz -200 (box)
.83

DoughieP1:
Jailton/Romano ends ITD - 125
Dawson ITD +160
3.68

DoughieP2:
Makhachev ITD - 250
Dawson ITD +160
2.64

DoughieP3:
Kopylov +107
Rowe +140
3.97

DoughieP4:
Strickland - 230
Dawson - 412
Perez - 180
Morono - 242
Almeida/Kopylov ends ITD - 150
5.53

Dawson ITD +160

Kopylov by TKO/KO +210

Fritz
DP +490
Costa +210
Cesar Almeida -120
Alex Morono -258
Ailin Perez -185
Hafez -410
88.16

Kevin
DP vs Islam under 4 1/2 rounds -420
Almeida vs Kopylov does not go the distance -150
1.06

David
Michal +235
Costa +210
9.39

Kerry
Matthews -155
Lima -265
Perez -185
2.49

Mike
Dawson vs Solecki over 1 1/2 rounds -375
Perez vs Edwards over 1 1/2 rounds -625
0.47

Jack and Chris
Dustin by submission +2200
Costa wins by KO/TKO +300
91
Opposites
Makhachev wins inside distance -250
Bivol wins by decision +110
1.94
 
Last edited:
(laptop packed away currently... So... Doing these on a cheap low-power phone which is 4 years old, US$120 in 2020,with a heavily cracked screen and Im about to smash it....)

DoughieP1:
Jailton/Romano ends ITD - 125
Dawson ITD +160
3.68

DoughieP2:
Makhachev ITD - 250
Dawson ITD +160
2.64

DoughieP3:
Kopylov +107
Rowe +140
3.97
 
Fritz
DP +490
Costa +210
Cesar Almeida -120
Alex Morono -258
Ailin Perez -185
Hafez -410
88.16

Kevin
DP vs Islam under 4 1/2 rounds -420
Almeida vs Kopylov does not go the distance -150
1.06

David
Michal +235
Costa +210
9.39

Kerry
Matthews -155
Lima -265
Perez -185
2.49

Mike
Dawson vs Solecki over 1 1/2 rounds -375
Perez vs Edwards over 1 1/2 rounds -625
0.47

Jack and Chris
Dustin by submission +2200
Costa wins by KO/TKO +300
91
 
AppliedScience said:
AS_Makhachev+Sheeraz
Islam Makhachev -450
Hamzah Sheeraz -200 (box)
.83

See also: https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/boxing-6-1-2pm-et-hamzah-sheeraz-vs-austin-williams.25442/
Click to expand...

Doughie99 said:
(laptop packed away currently... So... Doing these on a cheap low-power phone which is 4 years old, US$120 in 2020,with a heavily cracked screen and Im about to smash it....)

DoughieP1:
Jailton/Romano ends ITD - 125
Dawson ITD +160
3.68

DoughieP2:
Makhachev ITD - 250
Dawson ITD +160
2.64

DoughieP3:
Kopylov +107
Rowe +140
3.97
Click to expand...

Doughie99 said:
DoughieP4:
Strickland - 230
Dawson - 412
Perez - 180
Morono - 242
Almeida/Kopylov ends ITD - 150
5.53
Click to expand...

Doughie99 said:
If someone @helax could setup 2 prelims props please :
Dawson ITD +160
Kopylov by TKO/KO +200
Click to expand...

KDR by RNC said:
Fritz
DP +490
Costa +210
Cesar Almeida -120
Alex Morono -258
Ailin Perez -185
Hafez -410
88.16

Kevin
DP vs Islam under 4 1/2 rounds -420
Almeida vs Kopylov does not go the distance -150
1.06

David
Michal +235
Costa +210
9.39

Kerry
Matthews -155
Lima -265
Perez -185
2.49

Mike
Dawson vs Solecki over 1 1/2 rounds -375
Perez vs Edwards over 1 1/2 rounds -625
0.47

Jack and Chris
Dustin by submission +2200
Costa wins by KO/TKO +300
91
Click to expand...

added
 
Bivol -2500

Mackachev -625

Strickland -245

Zhang -162

2.75





Costa +210

Porier +450

Wilder +134

39.90
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Props and Parlays 6pm ET 5-4
Replies
17
Views
693
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Props and Parlays 6pm ET 3-9
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Props and Parlays 1:30pm ET 3-2
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Props and Parlays + Tapology Contest 4pm ET 5-11
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington Parlays 6pm ET 12-16
Replies
10
Views
856
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,315
Messages
55,619,321
Members
174,856
Latest member
radomuser120

Share this page

Back
Top