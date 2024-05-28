Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-1. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
AS_Makhachev+Sheeraz
Islam Makhachev -450
Hamzah Sheeraz -200 (box)
.83
DoughieP1:
Jailton/Romano ends ITD - 125
Dawson ITD +160
3.68
DoughieP2:
Makhachev ITD - 250
Dawson ITD +160
2.64
DoughieP3:
Kopylov +107
Rowe +140
3.97
DoughieP4:
Strickland - 230
Dawson - 412
Perez - 180
Morono - 242
Almeida/Kopylov ends ITD - 150
5.53
Dawson ITD +160
Kopylov by TKO/KO +210
Fritz
DP +490
Costa +210
Cesar Almeida -120
Alex Morono -258
Ailin Perez -185
Hafez -410
88.16
Kevin
DP vs Islam under 4 1/2 rounds -420
Almeida vs Kopylov does not go the distance -150
1.06
David
Michal +235
Costa +210
9.39
Kerry
Matthews -155
Lima -265
Perez -185
2.49
Mike
Dawson vs Solecki over 1 1/2 rounds -375
Perez vs Edwards over 1 1/2 rounds -625
0.47
Jack and Chris
Dustin by submission +2200
Costa wins by KO/TKO +300
91
Opposites
Makhachev wins inside distance -250
Bivol wins by decision +110
1.94
Last edited: