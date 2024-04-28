UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg

Main Card (ESPN+)​
FlyweightAlexandre Pantojavs.Steve Erceg
BantamweightJonathan Martinezvs.Jose Aldo
Light HeavyweightAnthony Smithvs.Vitor Petrino
MiddleweightMichel Pereiravs.Ihor Potieria
MiddleweightPaul Craigvs.Caio Borralho
Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
FeatherweightJack Shorevs.Joanderson Brito
Women's StrawweightKarolina Kowalkiewiczvs.Iasmin Lucindo
LightweightElves Brenervs.Myktybek Orolbai
FeatherweightJean Silvavs.William Gomis
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
LightweightJoaquim Silvavs.Drakkar Klose
LightweightMauricio Ruffyvs.Jamie Mullarkey
Women's FlyweightDione Barbosavs.Ernesta Kareckaite
LightweightIsmael Bonfimvs.Vinc Pichel
FlyweightAlessandro Costavs.Kevin Borjas
 
