UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg

Main Card (ESPN+)
|Flyweight
|Alexandre Pantoja
|vs.
|Steve Erceg
|Bantamweight
|Jonathan Martinez
|vs.
|Jose Aldo
|Light Heavyweight
|Anthony Smith
|vs.
|Vitor Petrino
|Middleweight
|Michel Pereira
|vs.
|Ihor Potieria
|Middleweight
|Paul Craig
|vs.
|Caio Borralho
Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
|Featherweight
|Jack Shore
|vs.
|Joanderson Brito
|Women's Strawweight
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|vs.
|Iasmin Lucindo
|Lightweight
|Elves Brener
|vs.
|Myktybek Orolbai
|Featherweight
|Jean Silva
|vs.
|William Gomis
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
|Lightweight
|Joaquim Silva
|vs.
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|Mauricio Ruffy
|vs.
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Women's Flyweight
|Dione Barbosa
|vs.
|Ernesta Kareckaite
|Lightweight
|Ismael Bonfim
|vs.
|Vinc Pichel
|Flyweight
|Alessandro Costa
|vs.
|Kevin Borjas