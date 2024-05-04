PBP UFC 301 - Pantoja vs. Erceg Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 5 / 4 at 6pm ET

Saturday 05.04.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Jeunesse Arena
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Paul Felder, and Jon Anik

ohk7ME6.jpg



Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) vs. Steve Erceg (12-1)
135: Jonathan Martinez (19-4) vs. José Aldo (31-8)
205: Anthony Smith (37-19) vs. Vitor Petrino (11-0)
185: Michel Pereira (30-11, 2NC) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-5)
185: Paul Craig (17-7-1) vs. Caio Borralho (15-1, 1NC)


Preliminary card (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
145: Jack Shore (17-1) vs. Joanderson Brito (16-3-1)
115: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (15-5)
155: Elves Brener (16-3) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1)
155: Joaquim Silva (13-5) vs. Drakkar Klose (14-2-1)


Early Prelims (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
155: Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-7)
W125: Dione Barbosa (6-2) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1)
155: Ismael Bonfim (19-4) vs. Vinc Pichel (14-3)
125: Alessandro Costa (13-4) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-2)


UFC 301 Weigh-in Results:

AlexandrePantoja (125) vs. Steve Erceg(125)
JoseAldo (136) vs. JonathanMartinez (136)
VitorPetrino (206) vs. AnthonySmith (205.5)
MichelPereira (186) vs. IhorPotieria (185)
CaioBorralho (186) vs. Paul Craig(185)
JoandersonBrito (146) vs. Jack Shore(145.5)
KarolinaKowalkiewicz (116) vs. IasminLucindo (116)
ElvesBrener (156) vs. MyktybekOrolbai (155.5)
WilliamGomis (143) vs. Jean Silva(146)
DrakkarKlose (156) vs. JoaquimSilva (155.5)
JamieMullarkey (155) vs. MauricioRuffy (156)
DioneBarbosa (126) vs. ErnestaKareckaite (125.5)
IsmaelBonfim (156) vs. Vinc Pichel(156)
KevinBorjas (125.5) vs. AlessandroCosta (125)



Ceremonial Weigh-ins





How to Watch UFC 301

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 301

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s visit to Rio de Janeiro this Saturday marks the 11th time a UFC title has been on the line in the vibrant Brazilian city.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

UFC 301 ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 301 ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts its next pay-per-view spectacle in the vibrant seaside city of Rio de Janeiro.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
GreenGorilla said:
My tapology doesnt show all the way but I think a lot of the fights probably will go to dec.
Click to expand...
I’m not sure what you mean by “doesn’t show all the way”?

1714849932979.png

Did you change some of these, but it hasn’t updated? I’ve seen that happen before? Is that what you mean?
 
