Saturday 05.04.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: Jeunesse Arena
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Daniel Cormier, Paul Felder, and Jon Anik
Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) vs. Steve Erceg (12-1)
135: Jonathan Martinez (19-4) vs. José Aldo (31-8)
205: Anthony Smith (37-19) vs. Vitor Petrino (11-0)
185: Michel Pereira (30-11, 2NC) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-5)
185: Paul Craig (17-7-1) vs. Caio Borralho (15-1, 1NC)
Preliminary card (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 8pm ET / 5pm PT)
145: Jack Shore (17-1) vs. Joanderson Brito (16-3-1)
115: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (15-5)
155: Elves Brener (16-3) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1)
155: Joaquim Silva (13-5) vs. Drakkar Klose (14-2-1)
Early Prelims (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
155: Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-7)
W125: Dione Barbosa (6-2) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1)
155: Ismael Bonfim (19-4) vs. Vinc Pichel (14-3)
125: Alessandro Costa (13-4) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-2)
JoseAldo (136) vs. JonathanMartinez (136)
VitorPetrino (206) vs. AnthonySmith (205.5)
MichelPereira (186) vs. IhorPotieria (185)
CaioBorralho (186) vs. Paul Craig(185)
JoandersonBrito (146) vs. Jack Shore(145.5)
KarolinaKowalkiewicz (116) vs. IasminLucindo (116)
ElvesBrener (156) vs. MyktybekOrolbai (155.5)
WilliamGomis (143) vs. Jean Silva(146)
DrakkarKlose (156) vs. JoaquimSilva (155.5)
JamieMullarkey (155) vs. MauricioRuffy (156)
DioneBarbosa (126) vs. ErnestaKareckaite (125.5)
IsmaelBonfim (156) vs. Vinc Pichel(156)
KevinBorjas (125.5) vs. AlessandroCosta (125)
Ceremonial Weigh-ins
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube
How to Watch UFC 301
The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s visit to Rio de Janeiro this Saturday marks the 11th time a UFC title has been on the line in the vibrant Brazilian city.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 301 ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts its next pay-per-view spectacle in the vibrant seaside city of Rio de Janeiro.
www.sherdog.com
