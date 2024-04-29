Pre-fight Discussion UFC 301: Pantoja v. Erceg, Sat. 5/4, Prelims 6PM ET, Main card 10PM ET PPV

Hey folks.This weekend the UFC presents a numbered card, UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg, live from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Featuring a Flyweight Title Fight and the return of Jose Aldo. What are your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions on specific fights? Please keep the conversation civil. Thanks and enjoy this week's pre-fight discussion!

UFC 301


Date/Time: Saturday 05.04.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Jeunesse Arena
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14

UFC 301 - PANTOJA VS. ERCEG

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
MAY 4, 2024
Brazil
FARMASI ARENA, RIO DE JANEIRO, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

Alexandre 'The Cannibal' Pantojavs
27-5-0​
12-1-0​

MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT
FLYWEIGHT
FLYWEIGHT
MATCH​
FIGHTERS​
13​
Jose 'Junior' Aldo

Jose
Aldo
31-8-0
vs

Bantamweight​
12​
Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith

Anthony
Smith
37-19-0
vs

Light Heavyweight​
Vitor 'Icao / Merciless / Cabuloso' Petrino

Vitor
Petrino
11-0-0
11​
Michel 'Demolidor' Pereira

Michel
Pereira
30-11-0
vs

Middleweight​
Ihor 'The Duelist' Potieria

Ihor
Potieria
20-5-0
10​
Paul 'Bearjew' Craig

Paul
Craig
17-7-1
vs

Middleweight​
Caio 'The Natural' Borralho

Caio
Borralho
15-1-0
9​
Jack
Shore
17-1-0
Featherweight​
8​
Strawweight​
Iasmin
Lucindo
15-5-0
7​
Elves
Brener
16-3-0
Lightweight​
6​
Jean
Silva
12-2-0
Featherweight​
William
Gomis
13-2-0
5​
Joaquim
Silva
13-4-0
Lightweight​
Drakkar
Klose
14-2-1
4​
Lightweight​
Jamie
Mullarkey
17-7-0
3​
Dione
Barbosa
6-2-0
Flyweight​
2​
Ismael
Bonfim
19-4-0
Lightweight​
Vinc
Pichel
14-3-0
1​
Flyweight​
Kevin
Borjas
9-2-0

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 301 Preview

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN APR 29, 2024
Keith and Ben are back to preview UFC 301, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Along the way, there's a fair share of side conversations and...one heck of a "story time with Keith."



0:00 Intro: In search of Dick's
13:39 Alessandro Costa (13-4) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-2)
21:17 Ismael Bonfim (19-4) vs. Vinc Pichel (14-3)
34:17 Dione Barbosa (6-2) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1)
42:36 Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-7)
47:47 Joaquim Silva (13-4) vs. Drakkar Klose (14-2-1)
59:15 Jean Silva (12-2) vs. William Gomis (13-2)
1:06:23 Elves Brener (16-3) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1)
1:13:10 Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (15-5)
1:22:55 Jack Shore (17-1) vs. Joanderson Brito (16-3-1)
1:31:30 Paul Craig (17-7-1) vs. Caio Borralho (15-1)
1:40:43 Michel Pereira (30-11) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-5)
1:51:41 Anthony Smith (37-19) vs. Vitor Petrino (11-0)
2:02:38 Jonathan Martinez (19-4) vs. Jose Aldo (31-8)
2:20:10 Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) vs. Steve Erceg (12-1)
2:37:33 A quick rundown of all the picks

