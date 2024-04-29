Pre-fight Discussion UFC 301: Pantoja v. Erceg, Sat. 5/4, Prelims 6PM ET, Main card 10PM ET PPV

PurpleStorm
Hey folks.This weekend the UFC presents a numbered card, UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg, live from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Featuring a Flyweight Title Fight and the return of Jose Aldo. What are your thoughts, breakdowns and predictions on specific fights? Please keep the conversation civil. Thanks and enjoy this week's pre-fight discussion!
Date/Time: Saturday 05.04.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Jeunesse Arena
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14
MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT
FLYWEIGHT
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN APR 29, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben are back to preview UFC 301, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Along the way, there's a fair share of side conversations and...one heck of a "story time with Keith."
0:00 Intro: In search of Dick's
13:39 Alessandro Costa (13-4) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-2)
21:17 Ismael Bonfim (19-4) vs. Vinc Pichel (14-3)
34:17 Dione Barbosa (6-2) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1)
42:36 Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-7)
47:47 Joaquim Silva (13-4) vs. Drakkar Klose (14-2-1)
59:15 Jean Silva (12-2) vs. William Gomis (13-2)
1:06:23 Elves Brener (16-3) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1)
1:13:10 Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (15-5)
1:22:55 Jack Shore (17-1) vs. Joanderson Brito (16-3-1)
1:31:30 Paul Craig (17-7-1) vs. Caio Borralho (15-1)
1:40:43 Michel Pereira (30-11) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-5)
1:51:41 Anthony Smith (37-19) vs. Vitor Petrino (11-0)
2:02:38 Jonathan Martinez (19-4) vs. Jose Aldo (31-8)
2:20:10 Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) vs. Steve Erceg (12-1)
2:37:33 A quick rundown of all the picks
MATCH
FIGHTERS
13
Jose
Aldo
31-8-0
Bantamweight
Jonathan
Martinez
19-4-0
12
Anthony
Smith
37-19-0
Light Heavyweight
Vitor
Petrino
11-0-0
11
Michel
Pereira
30-11-0
Middleweight
Ihor
Potieria
20-5-0
10
Paul
Craig
17-7-1
Middleweight
Caio
Borralho
15-1-0
9
Jack
Shore
17-1-0
Featherweight
Joanderson
Brito
16-3-1
8
Karolina
Kowalkiewicz
16-7-0
Strawweight
Iasmin
Lucindo
15-5-0
7
Elves
Brener
16-3-0
Lightweight
Myktybek
Orolbai
12-1-1
6
Jean
Silva
12-2-0
Featherweight
William
Gomis
13-2-0
5
Joaquim
Silva
13-4-0
Lightweight
Drakkar
Klose
14-2-1
4
Mauricio
Ruffy
9-1-0
Lightweight
Jamie
Mullarkey
17-7-0
3
Dione
Barbosa
6-2-0
Flyweight
Ernesta
Kareckaite
5-0-1
2
Ismael
Bonfim
19-4-0
Lightweight
Vinc
Pichel
14-3-0
1
Alessandro
Costa
13-4-0
Flyweight
Kevin
Borjas
9-2-0
