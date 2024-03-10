UFC 300. Main card v Prelims

Streeter
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2016
- Messages
- 18,459
- Reaction score
- 9,975
If you had make a choice of what you would pay 80 bucks to watch ......would it be the ........
Main Card
Alex v Hill
China fight
Max v JG
Bo fight
Charles v Arman
Or
Prelims
Rakic v Jiri
Kayla v Holm
Fig v Cody
Sterling v Kattar
Turner v Moicsno
Andrande fight
Yousuff v Lopes
Miller last ride.
Would want to watch the Main or Prelims more if you could only watch 1.
It's honestly close for me.
Main Card
Alex v Hill
China fight
Max v JG
Bo fight
Charles v Arman
Or
Prelims
Rakic v Jiri
Kayla v Holm
Fig v Cody
Sterling v Kattar
Turner v Moicsno
Andrande fight
Yousuff v Lopes
Miller last ride.
Would want to watch the Main or Prelims more if you could only watch 1.
It's honestly close for me.