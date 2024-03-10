UFC 300. Main card v Prelims

podsox said: Prelims are fantastic. The co main and main are solid fights but not must see type of fights to close a massive show Click to expand...

Yeah most anticipated fight on Card is Max v JG n after that its Charles v Arman . The last 2 fights are good dont get me wrong but nothing to make you go wow I need to see this. Dana botched the finale here.Dana likely could have made Izzy v Khaz a interim title fight n booked it . That would have been a great close