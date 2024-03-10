UFC 300. Main card v Prelims

If you had make a choice of what you would pay 80 bucks to watch ......would it be the ........

Main Card
Alex v Hill
China fight
Max v JG
Bo fight
Charles v Arman

Or
Prelims
Rakic v Jiri
Kayla v Holm
Fig v Cody
Sterling v Kattar
Turner v Moicsno
Andrande fight
Yousuff v Lopes
Miller last ride.


Would want to watch the Main or Prelims more if you could only watch 1.

It's honestly close for me.
 
The main card is better.

Still not paying for it.
 
UFC slaps a lot of fighter’s on this card in the face with the placement of the Nickal fight. Hope it blows up in their face.
 
Prelims are fantastic. The co main and main are solid fights but not must see type of fights to close a massive show
 
podsox said:
Prelims are fantastic. The co main and main are solid fights but not must see type of fights to close a massive show
Click to expand...
Yeah most anticipated fight on Card is Max v JG n after that its Charles v Arman . The last 2 fights are good dont get me wrong but nothing to make you go wow I need to see this. Dana botched the finale here.

Dana likely could have made Izzy v Khaz a interim title fight n booked it . That would have been a great close
 
