UFC 300 picks

I normally just do the Main card, but this card is stacked. Ppl are upset there's no super star name, but fuck it, that's the UFC's fault for sucking at promoting their fighters. Here are my picks from each fight:

Early Prelims:
Figgy KO round 2- Cody has a glass chin and I think 135 is the perfect weight class for Figgy
Miller by SUB round 2
Andrade TKO round 1

Prelims:
Sodiq TKO round 3
Kayla Harrison UD 30-27
Sterling UD 29-28, curious to see how he does at 145, imo he should have gotten the opening fight on the main card
Jiri UD 30-27, excited to see him return, hope he wins, Rakic is boring as hell

Main Card:
Bo by Sub round 1- stupid fight to open up the main card, but the UFC loves to promote their hype trains
Arman by UD 30-27, Charles typically struggles against high level wrestlers
Justin TKO round 4, I think he will be the one to crack Max's chin, someone's eventually gotta finish Max with strikers
Zhang TKO round 2, too well rounded for Yan
Alex- KO round 3, Hill leaves that opening for the left hook way too much and it happens to be Alex's best weapon
 
CashMoney1991 said:
Jiri UD 30-27, excited to see him return, hope he wins, Rakic is boring as hell
Not a huge fan of Rakic but before Jiri got the belt I knew rakic was his hardest match up at 205 (this is before alex was insight, of course)

Rakic's recent injury was really bad. career altering, but if he can come back as good as he was, Jiri might lose a UD.

Jiri is my current favourite fighter on the roster and would love to see him LHW champion again soon. I believe he beats Hill very easy. I also think rakic would beat hill easy.


Other predictions

Armen finishes charles on the ground under 3 rounds
Andrade wins
Weili wins
Poatan Knocks hill out
Figgy retires with a violent KO Cody
Green wins, both retire
Sodiq vs Lopez Fight of the night
Holly Ishs ishes her way to a controversial split decision against a very gassed harrison who tries to lean on holly the whole fight
 
Charles about to whoop some ass.

If Hill shows up in form, he might get the KO. Dangerous hands. AP no headmovement.

Jim Miller about to get outboxed. Tarantula will destroy the beloved Moicano.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Not a huge fan of Rakic but before Jiri got the belt I knew rakic was his hardest match up at 205 (this is before alex was insight, of course)

Rakic's recent injury was really bad. career altering, but if he can come back as good as he was, Jiri might lose a UD.

Jiri is my current favourite fighter on the roster and would love to see him LHW champion again soon. I believe he beats Hill very easy. I also think rakic would beat hill easy.
Jiri vs Hill would be interesting, not sure who wins, I would slightly favor Jiri, but wouldn't count Hill out
 
Bobby Green hasn’t been subbed since 2009, so if you call that one it’ll be crazy.

I can’t see Lopes getting stopped by Sodiq, but I’m on the Diego hype train, so I’ve got some bias
 
Marina is a more refined and defensively sound striker than Andrade. Doesn't have as much power, but she's longer and more technical. Andrade by 1st round TKO is pretty insane imo.
 
Solid Picks, I agree with most of them except for Kayla Harrison and Pereira. I think Holly is much more powerful than Kayla thinks she is and will gas. Then Holly takes her in the standup. I also think Hill is going to pull off the upset.
 
Cody KOs Figgy.
Kayla loses to Holly Holm 29 28
Sterling 30 27
Jiri Tko in rd 1

Bo 1sr rd finish likely sub
Charles 2nd rd ko or choke sub
Max 48 47
Zhsng 1st rd ko or sub
Alex 1st or 2nd rd ko
 
Wadda about MM?
