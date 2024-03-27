UFC 300 picks

I normally just do the Main card, but this card is stacked. Ppl are upset there's no super star name, but fuck it, that's the UFC's fault for sucking at promoting their fighters. Here are my picks from each fight:



Early Prelims:

Figgy KO round 2- Cody has a glass chin and I think 135 is the perfect weight class for Figgy

Miller by SUB round 2

Andrade TKO round 1



Prelims:

Sodiq TKO round 3

Kayla Harrison UD 30-27

Sterling UD 29-28, curious to see how he does at 145, imo he should have gotten the opening fight on the main card

Jiri UD 30-27, excited to see him return, hope he wins, Rakic is boring as hell



Main Card:

Bo by Sub round 1- stupid fight to open up the main card, but the UFC loves to promote their hype trains

Arman by UD 30-27, Charles typically struggles against high level wrestlers

Justin TKO round 4, I think he will be the one to crack Max's chin, someone's eventually gotta finish Max with strikers

Zhang TKO round 2, too well rounded for Yan

Alex- KO round 3, Hill leaves that opening for the left hook way too much and it happens to be Alex's best weapon