UFC 299 Picks (main card only)

- O'Malley vs Vera: O'Malley by TKO, he is a better striker with more refined boxing. The first fight was a Fluke.



- Poirier vs BSD: BSD by TKO. Poirier is not in his prime anymore and BSD is faster, has better chin and good KO power.



- Holland vs MVP: MVP by Decision.



- Burns vs Maddalena: Maddalena by TKO, he has better striking and Burns is past his prime.



- Yan vs Yadong: Yan by Decision. Yadong is too predictable for Yan who will mix TDs and punches.



PS: can't believe that Jailton vs Blaydes is not in the main card!