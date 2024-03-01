UFC 299 Picks (main card only)

What a godly card, best I have seen on paper in quite a while, here are my official picks:
1) Suga by TKO round 2
2) BSD by UD 30-27, although I love Dustin, I think BSD is a legit prospect and it's a massive test for him
3) MVP by UD 29-28, my sleeper pick for FOTN
4) Burns by SUB round 3
5) Yan TKO round 2
 
In the future show the matchups.

Also,
Chito
Dustin
Holland (agree with fotn)
Burns
Yadong


This main card is banger after banger. The fans are going to be the biggest winners of the night.
 
1) O'Malley decision (hoping for a Chito KO though lol)
2) BSD submission round 2
3) MVP split decision
4) JDM KO round 2
5) Yadong decision
 
O’Malley by finish is a pretty bold pick in my opinion. I don’t believe Chito has even been rocked through 22 fights in the promotion and he’s been in there with some good guys. Would be quite the feather in his cap if he did it though.
 
I can't believe the HW #1 contender fight isn't on the ppv card. Anyways:

Suga Dec
Poirier tko
Holland tko
JDM tko
Yan Dec
 
JoeRowe said:
I can't believe the HW #1 contender fight isn't on the ppv card. Anyways:

Suga Dec
Poirier tko
Holland tko
JDM tko
Yan Dec
Probably because there are TWO UFC HW champions. One is a cheating duck. And nobody knows what’s actually going to happen. The number 1 contender is the UFC HW IC.

In other words.. It is not a number 1 contender fight.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Probably because there are TWO UFC HW champions. One is a cheating duck. And nobody knows what’s actually going to happen. The number 1 contender is the UFC HW IC.

In other words.. It is not a number 1 contender fight.
Lol true. I keep forgetting Jones exists, in my mind I've labeled Apsinall as the Champ & expect him to defend against the winner this summer.
 
O'malley by decision or tko
Poirier by split decision
MVP by UD
Burns by UD
Yadong by UD
 
O'Malley Unanimous Decision
Poirier Rd 4 TKO
Holland by Split
Burns by Split
Yadong by Split
 
  1. O'Malley by UD
  2. BSD by GNP TKO
  3. Holland by UD
  4. JDM by boxing TKO
  5. Yan by GNP TKO
 
- O'Malley vs Vera: O'Malley by TKO, he is a better striker with more refined boxing. The first fight was a Fluke.

- Poirier vs BSD: BSD by TKO. Poirier is not in his prime anymore and BSD is faster, has better chin and good KO power.

- Holland vs MVP: MVP by Decision.

- Burns vs Maddalena: Maddalena by TKO, he has better striking and Burns is past his prime.

- Yan vs Yadong: Yan by Decision. Yadong is too predictable for Yan who will mix TDs and punches.

PS: can't believe that Jailton vs Blaydes is not in the main card!
 
Vera
BSD
MVP
Burns
Yan

Extra -
Blaydes
Gamrot
 
