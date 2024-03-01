UFC 299 Picks (main card only)

CashMoney1991
What a godly card, best I have seen on paper in quite a while, here are my official picks:
1) Suga by TKO round 2
2) BSD by UD 30-27, although I love Dustin, I think BSD is a legit prospect and it's a massive test for him
3) MVP by UD 29-28, my sleeper pick for FOTN
4) Burns by SUB round 3
5) Yan TKO round 2
