Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
145: Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs. Ilia Topuria (14-0)
185: Robert Whittaker (25-7) Paulo Costa (14-2)
170: Geoff Neal (14-5) vs. Ian Garry (13-0)
145: Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-3)
185: Anthony Hernandez (11-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2)
How to Watch UFC 298
The Ultimate Fighting Championship gears up for its second pay-per-view of 2024, and fight fans around the world are counting down the days to witness the action set to unfold at UFC 298.
UFC 298 ‘Volkanovski vs. Topuria’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Home of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks is the vibrant backdrop for Saturday’s UFC 298 pay-per-view event, set to unfold on Feb. 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
