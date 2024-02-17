PBP UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 2/17 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

wPXAq7G.jpg



Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
145: Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs. Ilia Topuria (14-0)
185: Robert Whittaker (25-7) Paulo Costa (14-2)
170: Geoff Neal (14-5) vs. Ian Garry (13-0)
145: Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-3)
185: Anthony Hernandez (11-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2)



How to Watch UFC 298

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 298

The Ultimate Fighting Championship gears up for its second pay-per-view of 2024, and fight fans around the world are counting down the days to witness the action set to unfold at UFC 298.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

UFC 298 ‘Volkanovski vs. Topuria’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 298 ‘Volkanovski vs. Topuria’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Home of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks is the vibrant backdrop for Saturday’s UFC 298 pay-per-view event, set to unfold on Feb. 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


helax said:
Big cards get the big IN!
Click to expand...
It's big. Though I went with the majority here on the main and co-main I'm only about 51% confident in both picks. They could go either way. That's what I love seeing - how they play out. How you doing this fine day? Cold and windy here with snow flurries. Settling in with chicory coffee, artisan sourdough bread, salami and cheddar cheese. Enjoy the fights!
 
