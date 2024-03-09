PBP UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 3/9 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

xYCRLrF.jpg



Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
135: Sean O'Malley (17-1, 1NC) vs. Marlon Vera (23-8-1)
155: Dustin Poirier (29-8, 1NC) vs. Benoît Saint Denis (13-1. 1NC)
170: Kevin Holland (25-10, 1NC) vs. Michael Page (21-2)
170: Gilbert Burns (22-6) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (16-2)
135: Petr Yan (16-5) vs. Song Yadong (21-7, 1NC)


How to Watch UFC 299

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 299

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday hitches its wagon to a Sean O'Malley-Marlon Vera rematch in Miami.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

UFC 299 ‘O’Malley vs. Vera 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 299 ‘O’Malley vs. Vera 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Strap in fight fans, as Sherdog guides you through the exhilarating action in store with UFC 299 “O’Malley vs. Vera 2,” airing live from the electrifying Kaseya Center in Miami. This is your front-row seat to a night of epic fights set to unfold on March 9.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Oh yes. Main card time. Thank you jack for another legendary PbP thread. You my musical brother from another mothership. Things go better with music and dialogue. Good luck on your picks everyone. Enjoy the fights.

