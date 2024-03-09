Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
135: Sean O'Malley (17-1, 1NC) vs. Marlon Vera (23-8-1)
155: Dustin Poirier (29-8, 1NC) vs. Benoît Saint Denis (13-1. 1NC)
170: Kevin Holland (25-10, 1NC) vs. Michael Page (21-2)
170: Gilbert Burns (22-6) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (16-2)
135: Petr Yan (16-5) vs. Song Yadong (21-7, 1NC)
How to Watch UFC 299
How to Watch UFC 299
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday hitches its wagon to a Sean O'Malley-Marlon Vera rematch in Miami.
UFC 299 'O'Malley vs. Vera 2' Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC 299 ‘O’Malley vs. Vera 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Strap in fight fans, as Sherdog guides you through the exhilarating action in store with UFC 299 “O’Malley vs. Vera 2,” airing live from the electrifying Kaseya Center in Miami. This is your front-row seat to a night of epic fights set to unfold on March 9.
