PBP UFC 300 - Pereira vs. Hill Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 4 / 13 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

bVxx99w.jpg



Main card (PPV - 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
205: Alex Pereira (9-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1NC)
W115: Zhang Weili (24-3) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3, 1NC)
155: Justin Gaethje (25-4) vs. Max Holloway (25-7)
155: Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1NC) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)
185: Bo Nickal (5-0) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5)


How to Watch UFC 300

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 300

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will show off its depth when the company stages its long-awaited tricentennial event on Saturday in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com

UFC 300 ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 300 ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s journey from its modest origins in the early 90s to its current status as a global phenomenon has been nothing short of extraordinary.
www.sherdog.com



