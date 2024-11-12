  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Turki/Saudi’s buy Ring Magazine ($10Mil. Sale)

Hmm. Let's hope that its revamping really will be "fully independent" for the sake of the fans. The print version of the magazine to be on hold for 2 years? I don't understand that move. Some still prefer it over the digital version.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
By independent you mean Turki controlled an only fighters that play his game get highly rated. Now Ring Magazine and many believe WBA (FightFax) under the Turki control...
 
David Street said:
That's what I'm worried about. The Ring Magazine was fine the way it was. Oscar owned it but let Doug Fischer run the show over there. I don't want the Saudis politicizing the rankings. They need to stay out of them.
 
Earlier this week, I finalized a deal to acquire 100% of The Ring Magazine, and I want to make a few things clear, the print version of the magazine will return immediately after a two year hiatus, and it will be available in the US and UK markets. The magazine will be fully independent, with brilliant writers and focusing on every aspect in the sport of boxing. We will restore the legacy of The Ring Rankings to its old mechanism with a fully independent panel that lives up to the Ring Magazine’s golden era. We will continue to raise the prestige of The Ring Titles, and plans are already underway to have a yearly extravagant awards ceremony to celebrate the very best in the boxing industry. In the coming weeks, we intend to debut a brand new state of the art website and mobile app. We are already in development for a line of Ring Magazine merchandise. The Ring Magazine will be a fully independent company without any involvement from Riyadh Season. In the end, lets get the Bible of Boxing to heights that it has never seen in the past ❤️🥊
The full text from Turki's tweet is included above. I want to highlight a few of his claims. While they sound promising whether he actually delivers on them remains to be seen.

“The magazine will be fully independent, with brilliant writers and focusing on every aspect in the sport of boxing.”

This is good. By "fully independent" he likely means that the magazine itself will not have any conflicts of interest. It won't be under the influence of boxing promoters, managers, or any of the various networks, and so on.

“We will restore the legacy of The Ring Rankings to its old mechanism with a fully independent panel that lives up to the Ring Magazine’s golden era.”

It sounds like they want to change the Ring rankings policy back to what it was previously before 2012. That's when they lost a lot of credibility and the TBRB was formed later that same year. Their new policy potentially allowed a #2 rated contender to beat a #5 for the Ring Magazine title if it was currently vacant. There were many other policy issues about how a fighter could lose their title. It was a mess. Again, Turki claims that the new Ring rankings will consist of a "fully independent" ratings panel. As already explained this is how it should be.

“The Ring Magazine will be a fully independent company without any involvement from Riyadh Season.

Once again he claims that it will be a "fully independent company" with no involvement from Riyadh Season (ieg., the Saudis). We can only hope this statement holds true. Time will tell.
 
I hope you are right but suspect a few top guys will drop in rankings. Power corrupts and these are people that want control not to fix stuff. Also, see that Dana White is saying his rankings need fixing and will get new system think he just wants more control too. Stay on their good side fighters.
 
David Street said:
Which top guys do you suspect will drop in the rankings? Those that haven't bent the knee to Turki like Canelo & Tank Davis?

Now let's assume the worst for a second. Say the Saudis boost their fighters. Well, there are only 4 or 5 active fighters that are even signed with them. Most notably Usyk, Inoue & Badou Jack. Two of them are already Top 3 P4P. They're already on top of the boxing world. How about the Saudi fighters themselves. Surely they would also benefit? Possibly, but at this time I doubt a single boxing fan could even name any Saudi fighters. This could change in the future, however. I do expect growth in the region which will produce more talent.

Yeah, I thought about Dana recently stating that the UFC's rankings were also going to change. It was still in the works last I heard. But, again, as long as the ratings actually make sense MMA fans won't care. That's what it will always come down to.
 
Last edited:
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I think the print version HAS been on hold for 2 years and they will make it available immediately
 
