By independent you mean Turki controlled an only fighters that play his game get highly rated. Now Ring Magazine and many believe WBA (FightFax) under the Turki control...Hmm. Let's hope that its revamping really will be "fully independent" for the sake of the fans. The print version of the magazine to be on hold for 2 years? I don't understand that move. Some still prefer it over the digital version.
Earlier this week, I finalized a deal to acquire 100% of The Ring Magazine, and I want to make a few things clear, the print version of the magazine will return immediately after a two year hiatus, and it will be available in the US and UK markets. The magazine will be fully independent, with brilliant writers and focusing on every aspect in the sport of boxing. We will restore the legacy of The Ring Rankings to its old mechanism with a fully independent panel that lives up to the Ring Magazine’s golden era. We will continue to raise the prestige of The Ring Titles, and plans are already underway to have a yearly extravagant awards ceremony to celebrate the very best in the boxing industry. In the coming weeks, we intend to debut a brand new state of the art website and mobile app. We are already in development for a line of Ring Magazine merchandise. The Ring Magazine will be a fully independent company without any involvement from Riyadh Season. In the end, lets get the Bible of Boxing to heights that it has never seen in the past
Which top guys do you suspect will drop in the rankings? Those that haven't bent the knee to Turki like Canelo & Tank Davis?I hope you are right but suspect a few top guys will drop in rankings. Power corrupts and these are people that want control not to fix stuff. Also, see that Dana White is saying his rankings need fixing and will get new system think he just wants more control too. Stay on their good side fighters.
I think the print version HAS been on hold for 2 years and they will make it available immediatelyHmm. Let's hope that its revamping really will be "fully independent" for the sake of the fans. The print version of the magazine to be on hold for 2 years? I don't understand that move. Some still prefer it over the digital version.