Earlier this week, I finalized a deal to acquire 100% of The Ring Magazine, and I want to make a few things clear, the print version of the magazine will return immediately after a two year hiatus, and it will be available in the US and UK markets. The magazine will be fully independent, with brilliant writers and focusing on every aspect in the sport of boxing. We will restore the legacy of The Ring Rankings to its old mechanism with a fully independent panel that lives up to the Ring Magazine’s golden era. We will continue to raise the prestige of The Ring Titles, and plans are already underway to have a yearly extravagant awards ceremony to celebrate the very best in the boxing industry. In the coming weeks, we intend to debut a brand new state of the art website and mobile app. We are already in development for a line of Ring Magazine merchandise. The Ring Magazine will be a fully independent company without any involvement from Riyadh Season. In the end, lets get the Bible of Boxing to heights that it has never seen in the past Click to expand...

The full text from Turki's tweet is included above. I want to highlight a few of his claims. While they sound promising whether he actually delivers on them remains to be seen.This is good. By "fully independent" he likely means that the magazine itself will not have any conflicts of interest. It won't be under the influence of boxing promoters, managers, or any of the various networks, and so on.It sounds like they want to change the Ring rankings policy back to what it was previously before 2012. That's when they lost a lot of credibility and the TBRB was formed later that same year. Their new policy potentially allowed a #2 rated contender to beat a #5 for the Ring Magazine title if it was currently vacant. There were many other policy issues about how a fighter could lose their title. It was a mess. Again, Turki claims that the new Ring rankings will consist of a "fully independent" ratings panel. As already explained this is how it should be.Once again he claims that it will be a "fully independent company" with no involvement from Riyadh Season (ieg., the Saudis). We can only hope this statement holds true. Time will tell.