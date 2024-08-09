Trump takes a jab at Joe Rogan after podcaster praises RFK Jr.

Shaddows

Shaddows

Former President Donald Trump on Friday criticized podcaster Joe Rogan after Rogan praised independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Rogan said Thursday on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” that Kennedy is “the only one that makes sense to me,” but later clarified that his praise did not amount to an endorsement.

“He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent. The guy was an environmental attorney and cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy,” Rogan said.

Rogan later posted on X: “For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world.”

Kennedy thanked Rogan for his comments.

Poor Rogan!!!!
Would the UFC "hide him" in US??? (Where Trump shows up?)
 
Oh good, more stupid shit from the usual suspects. I can't get enough of this.
 
Damn this world has gotten surreal. Who could have predicted this shit?


*funnily enough, Trumps reaction illustrates exactly what Joe was talking about.


Future generations won't be able to understand how this guy was President of the United States, the most Powerful Person on Earth for 4 years. He's completely insane, it couldn't be more obvious
 
Wait...you're telling me Leopards eat faces? I mean, they'd eat MY face? Even if I like them??
 
Gang Sign Luke said:
Joe Rogan didn't know how to pronounce "Icarus" at 50 something years old. I don't think he ever attempted to read a book until he was a middle-aged man.
He still doesn’t. He “reads” audio books. Every time you hear him say he’s read something, it’s an audio book. That’s not reading.
 
Does Rogan have an official walkout or introduction at UFC events when the crowd could boo him?
 
Rogan said Michelle Obama has a dick! Now why the fuck isn't Barack standing up for his woman?
 
