Trump takes a jab at Joe Rogan after podcaster praises RFK Jr.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday criticized podcaster Joe Rogan after Rogan praised independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Rogan said Thursday on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” that Kennedy is “the only one that makes sense to me,” but later clarified that his praise did not amount to an endorsement.
“He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent. The guy was an environmental attorney and cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy,” Rogan said.
Rogan later posted on X: “For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world.”
Kennedy thanked Rogan for his comments.
Poor Rogan!!!!
Would the UFC "hide him" in US??? (Where Trump shows up?)
