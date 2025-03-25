koquerelle
Steel Belt
Joe Rogan says he will not attend UFC 315 in Canada, chides 'terrible' governmentJoe Rogan has appeared to take a side in the Trump vs. Canada battle.
President Donald Trump, of course, has said he wants to make the country up north, amid placing tariffs on it, the "51st state."
The spat even went into the sports world, when Canadian fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in early February during professional sporting events.
Then, after Team Canada defeated Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, days after the teams got into three fights in a nine-second span, now-former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to X, "You can't take our game - and you can't take our country."
Well, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, of which Trump is a fanatic, will be going to Montreal on May 10, and one of UFC's most prominent faces won't be there.
Joe Rogan, who calls pay-per-view matches on ESPN+, said on his podcast that he "won't be there."
"I don't go to Canada anymore," Rogan said.
He added, "I'd rather go to Russia."
Rogan said the government in Canada is "terrible… but the Canadian people are awesome."
UFC 315 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship; the co-main event is slated to be Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot for the women's flyweight championship.
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/joe-...end-ufc-315-canada-chides-terrible-government
Joe Rogan has said he will not be working at UFC 315 in May, as he would “rather go to Russia” than Canada, where the event will play out.
UFC 315 is scheduled for 10 May at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and given the fight card’s status as a pay-per-view event, many fans expected Rogan to be on commentary duties for the UFC.
However, the American has played down the idea. Speaking on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Saturday, the 57-year-old said: “I won’t be there. I don’t go to Canada anymore, I don’t. I’d rather go to Russia.”
Rogan was also absent from UFC 297, which took place in Toronto in January 2024, so his decision to skip UFC 315 is not necessarily a major surprise. In general, Rogan tends not to work at international UFC events anymore, having cited the amount of travel as an offputting factor.
I think he's a fucking piece of shit. I think we should wonder why he doesn't do international events anymore. I think he's a bloated pussy. I think he should be ashamed of himself.
I'm sure the right-wing drones will agree with him (many of them love licking Russian boots now). Can anyone give me good arguments to justify this stance?