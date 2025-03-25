  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Rogan won't do UFC 315 in Canada because it's worst than Russia

koquerelle

koquerelle

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
26,021
Reaction score
35,923

Joe Rogan says he will not attend UFC 315 in Canada, chides 'terrible' government

Joe Rogan has appeared to take a side in the Trump vs. Canada battle.

President Donald Trump, of course, has said he wants to make the country up north, amid placing tariffs on it, the "51st state."

The spat even went into the sports world, when Canadian fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in early February during professional sporting events.

Then, after Team Canada defeated Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, days after the teams got into three fights in a nine-second span, now-former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to X, "You can't take our game - and you can't take our country."

Well, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, of which Trump is a fanatic, will be going to Montreal on May 10, and one of UFC's most prominent faces won't be there.

Joe Rogan, who calls pay-per-view matches on ESPN+, said on his podcast that he "won't be there."

"I don't go to Canada anymore," Rogan said.

He added, "I'd rather go to Russia."

Rogan said the government in Canada is "terrible… but the Canadian people are awesome."

UFC 315 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship; the co-main event is slated to be Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot for the women's flyweight championship.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/joe-...end-ufc-315-canada-chides-terrible-government

-------------
Joe Rogan has said he will not be working at UFC 315 in May, as he would “rather go to Russia” than Canada, where the event will play out.

UFC 315 is scheduled for 10 May at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and given the fight card’s status as a pay-per-view event, many fans expected Rogan to be on commentary duties for the UFC.


However, the American has played down the idea. Speaking on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Saturday, the 57-year-old said: “I won’t be there. I don’t go to Canada anymore, I don’t. I’d rather go to Russia.”

Rogan was also absent from UFC 297, which took place in Toronto in January 2024, so his decision to skip UFC 315 is not necessarily a major surprise. In general, Rogan tends not to work at international UFC events anymore, having cited the amount of travel as an offputting factor.
----------------

I think he's a fucking piece of shit. I think we should wonder why he doesn't do international events anymore. I think he's a bloated pussy. I think he should be ashamed of himself.

I'm sure the right-wing drones will agree with him (many of them love licking Russian boots now). Can anyone give me good arguments to justify this stance?
 
koquerelle said:

Joe Rogan says he will not attend UFC 315 in Canada, chides 'terrible' government

Joe Rogan has appeared to take a side in the Trump vs. Canada battle.

President Donald Trump, of course, has said he wants to make the country up north, amid placing tariffs on it, the "51st state."

The spat even went into the sports world, when Canadian fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in early February during professional sporting events.

Then, after Team Canada defeated Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, days after the teams got into three fights in a nine-second span, now-former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to X, "You can't take our game - and you can't take our country."

Well, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, of which Trump is a fanatic, will be going to Montreal on May 10, and one of UFC's most prominent faces won't be there.

Joe Rogan, who calls pay-per-view matches on ESPN+, said on his podcast that he "won't be there."

"I don't go to Canada anymore," Rogan said.

He added, "I'd rather go to Russia."

Rogan said the government in Canada is "terrible… but the Canadian people are awesome."

UFC 315 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship; the co-main event is slated to be Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot for the women's flyweight championship.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/joe-...end-ufc-315-canada-chides-terrible-government

-------------
Joe Rogan has said he will not be working at UFC 315 in May, as he would “rather go to Russia” than Canada, where the event will play out.

UFC 315 is scheduled for 10 May at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and given the fight card’s status as a pay-per-view event, many fans expected Rogan to be on commentary duties for the UFC.


However, the American has played down the idea. Speaking on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Saturday, the 57-year-old said: “I won’t be there. I don’t go to Canada anymore, I don’t. I’d rather go to Russia.”

Rogan was also absent from UFC 297, which took place in Toronto in January 2024, so his decision to skip UFC 315 is not necessarily a major surprise. In general, Rogan tends not to work at international UFC events anymore, having cited the amount of travel as an offputting factor.
----------------

I think he's a fucking piece of shit. I think we should wonder why he doesn't do international events anymore. I think he's a bloated pussy. I think he should be ashamed of himself.

I'm sure the right-wing drones will agree with him (many of them love licking Russian boots now). Can anyone give me good arguments to justify this stance?
Click to expand...
Rogan won't do international events ever since the Spotify deal. He basically said it. Russia better than Canada though is a retarded take.
 
koquerelle said:
Did he say why?
Click to expand...
He just wants to host PPV events in the US because he has FU money and that was from his old contract worth $100 million.

"Joe Rogan and Spotify have a new multi-year partnership deal, allowing his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," to be distributed on other platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts, after its previous Spotify exclusivity. The deal is reportedly worth up to $250 million. "
 
He ain't wrong about our government and people.

I would like to hear his opinion after a week in Russia, though. Our government may suck, but you ain't gonna feel like you're an unescorted bathroom break away from being arrested in Canada at all times.
 
I’m not sure Joe could pass the customs check.
 
Rogan stopped doing international shows YEARS ago. This is ancient news.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SSgt Dickweed
Social Elon and Rogan laugh off liberal media calling them Nazis
9 10 11
Replies
217
Views
4K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,137
Messages
57,076,145
Members
175,528
Latest member
NotPhilBaroni

Share this page

Back
Top