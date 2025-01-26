"I consider myself an American. I'm a human being and there's a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe. There's a lot of things that they say that I say, that makes a lot of sense to me.



"And there's a lot of things that the Republicans say I say, that makes a lot of sense to me too. And the idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it's coming from the wrong team is just stupid," he said.



The popular podcaster and comedian attended President Donald Trump's inauguration after backing Trump and interviewing him on his podcast. Rogan has also interviewed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and tried to schedule an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign.



Rogan said anyone totally aligned with a party is doing themselves a disservice.



"These are bad faith arguments where you have to have a conversation with someone and pretend that what they're saying is not logical because they're supposed to be your opponent," Rogan said.



"That, to me, is just dumb. That doesn't benefit me at all. That doesn't benefit anyone listening at all. It's just stupid. It's a stupid way to think."