  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law Joe Rogan attempts to distance himself from the Republican party- Calls the Trump Inauguration Bizarre!

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
1,191
Reaction score
1,699

I legit have no words

<{hfved}><36>
"I consider myself an American. I'm a human being and there's a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe. There's a lot of things that they say that I say, that makes a lot of sense to me.

"And there's a lot of things that the Republicans say I say, that makes a lot of sense to me too. And the idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it's coming from the wrong team is just stupid," he said.

The popular podcaster and comedian attended President Donald Trump's inauguration after backing Trump and interviewing him on his podcast. Rogan has also interviewed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and tried to schedule an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign.

Rogan said anyone totally aligned with a party is doing themselves a disservice.

"These are bad faith arguments where you have to have a conversation with someone and pretend that what they're saying is not logical because they're supposed to be your opponent," Rogan said.

"That, to me, is just dumb. That doesn't benefit me at all. That doesn't benefit anyone listening at all. It's just stupid. It's a stupid way to think."
Click to expand...

<surebuddy>
 
Someone else said this and it had me really thinking....What if theres something Joe knows and hes
attempting to sabotage his legacy by slowly distancing himself from trump......i mean it hasnt even been a week and hes saying
stuff like this.
 
WokeWarrior said:
Someone else said this and it had me really thinking....What if theres something Joe knows and hes
attempting to sabotage his legacy by slowly distancing himself from trump......i mean it hasnt even been a week and hes saying
stuff like this.
Click to expand...
Maybe you’ve only just recently discovered Joe Rogan. He’s been saying shit like this for nearly a decade and has never claimed loyalty as a Republican or Democrat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shaddows
Trump takes a jab at Joe Rogan after podcaster praises RFK Jr.
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
6K
Scott Stapp
Scott Stapp
PBAC
Elections US flag to be flown at half mast during inauguration for first time ever
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
Lycandroid
Lycandroid
Sweater of AV
Social Elon Musk: 'Hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party
11 12 13
Replies
255
Views
6K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,165
Messages
56,815,839
Members
175,416
Latest member
joaogodoyc

Share this page

Back
Top