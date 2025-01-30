Spoiler

As we saw in Trump 2016, every time he learns something new, he assumes no one else could have known anything about it, since he did not.He gave us a long list of him providing 'laughing stock' moments as he embarrassed America on the world stage.This term is proving to be no different and since we can expect an endless string of such moments i have created this mega thread to keep them all in one place.First one i will highlight now is Trump now learning about BRICS countries and assuming the 'S' stands for Spain and him threatening Spain with a 100% tariff because they are a BRICS country.Trump went on a rant, assuming reporters did not know what BRICS stood for and telling them 'they will figure out what BRICS nations are' and why he was going to 'levy the 100% tariffs on Spain'.Problem is Spain is not and never has been part of BRICS. The 'S' stands for South Africa.We can predict Trump's next move and the magats which will be to say it was because of Trump's threat Spain is no longer part of BRICS and not to own the mistake which indicates stupidity or dementia.