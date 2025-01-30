  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections Trump Foreign Policy Blunders MegaThread

As we saw in Trump 2016, every time he learns something new, he assumes no one else could have known anything about it, since he did not.

He gave us a long list of him providing 'laughing stock' moments as he embarrassed America on the world stage.

This term is proving to be no different and since we can expect an endless string of such moments i have created this mega thread to keep them all in one place.

First one i will highlight now is Trump now learning about BRICS countries and assuming the 'S' stands for Spain and him threatening Spain with a 100% tariff because they are a BRICS country.

Trump went on a rant, assuming reporters did not know what BRICS stood for and telling them 'they will figure out what BRICS nations are' and why he was going to 'levy the 100% tariffs on Spain'.



Problem is Spain is not and never has been part of BRICS. The 'S' stands for South Africa.



We can predict Trump's next move and the magats which will be to say it was because of Trump's threat Spain is no longer part of BRICS and not to own the mistake which indicates stupidity or dementia.

Trump mistakes Spain for a member of the BRICS bloc and repeats the threat of massive tariffs

 
Don’t think this thread should be ran by somebody who likely thinks a clear first round KO victory against a mouthy Colombia was bad foreign policy.

We need somebody more balanced to call balls and strikes.
 
Kingz said:
Don’t think this thread should be ran by somebody who likely thinks a clear first round KO victory against a mouthy Colombia was bad foreign policy.

We need somebody more balanced to call balls and strikes.
This is as good a thread as any to start this discussion even though the TS is a simpleton. It is a valid topic.
 
It’s Spain’s fault for starting with an S. They need to change their name or Trump will have no choice but to tariff them into next week.
 
Kingz said:
Don’t think this thread should be ran by somebody who likely thinks a clear first round KO victory against a mouthy Colombia was bad foreign policy.

We need somebody more balanced to call balls and strikes.
This would make sense if it wasnt bullsh*t. Colombia managed to make Drumpf look even more like a disgusting xenophobe than he already did. Them planes landed in Honduras. The migrants got treated with some dignity from there.
 
Sinister said:
This would make sense if it wasnt bullsh*t. Colombia managed to make Drumpf look even more like a disgusting xenophobe than he already did.
Is that what they're saying on Reddit?
 
