The Audi/Volkswagen brand sent a memo to dealers, saying it would freeze shipments from April 2 until further notice.
A Volkswagen spokesperson said consumers won't see an immediate impact. The company currently has about 37,000 vehicles in US inventory, enough to keep dealerships stocked for roughly two months.
'We communicate to our dealer body about all aspects of the business, and we want to be very transparent about navigating through this time of uncertainty.'
'The messaging can change daily, based on circumstances. We have our dealers and customers best interest at heart, and once we have quantified the impact on the business we will share our strategy with our dealers.'
Manufacturers are scrambling to calculate how deeply the duties will cut into their bottom lines, dealer inventories, and long-term production plans.
Audi cars held in US ports as Volkswagen tariff uncertainty looms
Audi is directly in the firing line of Trump's tariffs, with its best-selling U.S. model, the Q5 SUV, produced in Mexico.
