Economy 17 days for the Nasdaq to to enter a correction, 2025 most volatile year on record

If there is one thing market's hate, its unpredictability. Trump's waffling on tariffs has sent the market into a tailspin - people were surprised that the market didn't rally when Trump offered his one month tariff reprieve yesterday, but he is making it impossible for companies (and countries) to do any long term planning.

In exactly half (22 of 44) trading days in 2025, the Nasdaq has moved by more than 1%.

Trump has put himself in a corner - implement tariffs and enter a prolonged trade war, or walk back on the tariffs and be seen as a dog with more bark than bite.
 
