Fedor>Cain
K1 Level Shit Talk
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 6,975
- Reaction score
- 6,492
Trump reposted a Nov. 8 Truth Social post by his ally Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative Judicial Watch organization, that said Trump’s administration is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”
Trump captioned the repost, “TRUE!!!
Maybe we should make a thread solely about Trump's immigration policy as this is gonna come up a lot.
Trump captioned the repost, “TRUE!!!
Maybe we should make a thread solely about Trump's immigration policy as this is gonna come up a lot.