Social Trump Deportation Thread - Trump Confirms plan to use military for deportations

Trump reposted a Nov. 8 Truth Social post by his ally Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative Judicial Watch organization, that said Trump’s administration is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

Trump captioned the repost, “TRUE!!!

Maybe we should make a thread solely about Trump's immigration policy as this is gonna come up a lot.
 
Fedor>Cain said:
Trump reposted a Nov. 8 Truth Social post by his ally Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative Judicial Watch organization, that said Trump’s administration is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

Trump captioned the repost, “TRUE!!!

Maybe we should make a thread solely about Trump's immigration policy as this is gonna come up a lot.
That sounds very ominous.
 
Dems are starting to look like the kid who got in trouble at school and mommy came to pick them up, is now at home, and is just waiting for the real punishment when daddy gets home and finds out
 
Great news from our Glorious Leader and Eternal Champion #DonaldTrump ! The Oppressive Immigrant Imperialist regime it was having been cause many much troubles not only for USA but also for our brave Canadan Citizens too! We must stay strong and diligent always to be inspiring our brothers, sisters, and otherwise in the Great North! One day soon, our strength it will bring unification to all, as we become one Great American Nation under the Invincible Donald Trump! Forwards to glorious destiny! #YesWeCanada #SupportUnification
 
Seano said:
We've used military at the border before. I don't really see why this is a big deal.
Because I don't think this is referring to the border.

I remember back in 08 when Republicans claimed that Obama was going to use the military in a Gestapo-like way and referred to him as Hitler lol.

It's wild how we've came full circle in the past 18 years.
 
ShadowRun said:
didn’t he say he would ?
Not before the election that I'm aware of. Might be wrong on that.

Every time I saw him asked about immigration, he completely ignored the question and wouldn't answer it.
 
Fedor>Cain said:
So what do you think the plan is going to be after the military is deployed?

Where is the military going to put them before they are deported?
They built those fema camps. Thats a good spot. How about all of them placed into blue states?
 
I don’t see how they do this without the use of violence. People are probably going to die. We lost 2000 Japanese people to the crappy conditions of the camps and that was a far smaller number of people being transported. I don’t see us getting out of this without mass civil unrest (protests) and people getting hurt.
 
SKYNET said:
Did I strike a chord? You do seem a little on edge lately
How is that on edge? It’s a direct quote from Tucker Carlson lol. He went on this long rant about Trump being daddy and having to spank us all.
 
cincymma79 said:
No president has ever done this before. I can’t think of a single time. Never. Not even once

www.texastribune.org

Biden orders 1,500 more troops to Mexico border as U.S. prepares to end Title 42

The troops won’t perform law enforcement duties, federal officials said.
www.texastribune.org www.texastribune.org

Biden orders 1,500 more troops to Mexico border as U.S. prepares to end Title 42​

This isn't talking about beefing up the border lol.

At least it doesn't seem that way. Usually the Republicans will specifically mention the border if they are talking about the border.
 
Any brown person probably needs to carry around their passports so they don't get detained.
 
