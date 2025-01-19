moosaev said: Fuck topuria. He has work to do, islam has 4 defenses, give him a shot at 170. Click to expand...

I know emotions are running high but think lol.Belal vs Shavkat must happen first, and we don't even have a timeline for that. IF Shavkat wins Islam can go 170 at the end of the year, and that's the soonest assuming everything is on normal schedule. Is Islam really gonna wait that long to fight again?Fuck that. Might as well get one more titledefense in. He has a serious shot of going on a monster titledefense run but his fans seems scared of it.Not only would it be badass, it would give old school vibes. Let's find out.