Media Topuria wants Makhachev

JoeRowe said:
With Arman being unreliable, & no interest in a Volk rematch, I don't hate it
Lol I don't hate it either considering the lack of options and his unwillingness to fight Belal at 170.
 
I’m all for Topuria cutting Arman in line.


Arman should get pushed back and rematch Gamrot or something.
 
Fuck that, so haters can write off another win (if Islam wins) as a dubious one. Charles or Gaethje/Hooker winner, or even Arman if that’s what’s UFC wants
 
I want to see Islam test himself today’s fight was a waste of time. I mean Islam was already fighting someone he already fought then he ends up fighting someone who isn’t even supposed to win.

Islam did get cracked by Moicano.

Why doesn’t Islam go up.

Would also like to see Topuria fight Islam I think Topuria is a chance to win this fight.
 
clackers said:
Islam didn't get cracked, commentary team confirmed the "knockdown" was an armpit punch and Islam slipped
 
moosaev said:
Fuck topuria. He has work to do, islam has 4 defenses, give him a shot at 170.
I know emotions are running high but think lol.

Belal vs Shavkat must happen first, and we don't even have a timeline for that. IF Shavkat wins Islam can go 170 at the end of the year, and that's the soonest assuming everything is on normal schedule. Is Islam really gonna wait that long to fight again?

Fuck that. Might as well get one more titledefense in. He has a serious shot of going on a monster titledefense run but his fans seems scared of it.

Not only would it be badass, it would give old school vibes. Let's find out.
 
Topuria would embarrass Islam like Volk did the first fight and that time the random brazilian guy who KOd him

You heard it here first
 
