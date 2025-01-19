The problem is, he won't fight Belal.Fuck topuria. He has work to do, islam has 4 defenses, give him a shot at 170.
Lol I don't hate it either considering the lack of options and his unwillingness to fight Belal at 170.With Arman being unreliable, & no interest in a Volk rematch, I don't hate it
Let Islam defend against Tsaryukan then, he deserves to defend against legit LWs instead of FWs. Zero upside to fighting Topuria.
Islam didn't get cracked, commentary team confirmed the "knockdown" was an armpit punch and Islam slippedI want to see Islam test himself today’s fight was a waste of time. I mean Islam was already fighting someone he already fought then he ends up fighting someone who isn’t even supposed to win.
Islam did get cracked by Moicano.
Why doesn’t Islam go up.
Would also like to see Topuria fight Islam I think Topuria is a chance to win this fight.
