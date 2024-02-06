Black9
Topuria Goes on MMA Hour with Ariel
-Has Overwhelming Confindence that he'll run through Volk "easily" and he will be his "punching bag"
-The rest of the FW division doesn't deserve a title shot after he wins including Max Even If he Beats Gaethje
-Confirms UFC Spain in 2024
Only wants Mcgregor Next
