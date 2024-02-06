Media Topuria Says Volk will be his "Punching Bag", Confirms UFC Spain in 2024, Says NONE of UFC FW Division Deserves A Title Shot If He Wins the Belt

Topuria Goes on MMA Hour with Ariel
-Has Overwhelming Confindence that he'll run through Volk "easily" and he will be his "punching bag"
-The rest of the FW division doesn't deserve a title shot after he wins including Max Even If he Beats Gaethje
-Confirms UFC Spain in 2024

Only wants Mcgregor Next

 
Last edited:
Can't blame the guy for hyping himself up. He has more IG followers than Volk now right? So he must he doing something right even if it makes him extremely dislikable.
 
I wonder if this is his plan to try and off balance Volk because he came out about his mental issues?

I'm also just trying to figure out some excuse because man this guy is such a bellend.
 
I mean there's no clear cut contender really, with Max fighting Justin, so he's kinda right on that front (unless you say Movsar deserves a title shot)

But he's a turtle neck wanker
 
I fucks with what he's saying heavy. he has ZERO reason in his heart to believe that he'll lose to volk, he's 28, been looking impressive and is at the top of his game. This is exactly what he needs to think to pull it off next weekend.
 
It's really convenient for a guy to pretend to absorb all the wins the champion got through his years defending when he's only beaten 2 people in the rankings himself.
 
Milenkovic said:
I mean there's no clear cut contender really, with Max fighting Justin, so he's kinda right on that front (unless you say Movsar deserves a title shot)

But he's a turtle neck wanker
Click to expand...
In the interview he says even if Max wins he doesnt deserve it cause he would've beat the guy that "whooped his ass 3 times" lol
 
I hate this guy so much and I REALLY hope he loses very cleanly so we don’t have more of this BS. What an angry little man.
 
Someone has to fight Evloev. Volk doesn't want to defend his FW title after this and Topuria doesn't want to defend either. What the fuck are we doing here guys?
 
Latest posts

