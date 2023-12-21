DatSamboKid
I saw a post on Reddit about Alex Pereira's Instagram story, where he seems to be teasing a UFC 300 fight.
The story says:
30 + 300 = 3
People in the comments think it means 30 (Aspinall's age) + 300 (UFC 300) = 3 (champion in 3 weight divisions).
It sounds like a massive fight. I have my doubts about Pereira's chances, but you've got to admire his willingness to go for something so bold.
What do you think about this potential superfight ? Could this be the big fight Dana White's been hinting at?