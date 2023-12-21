Rumored Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira for UFC 300 main event? *MERGED*

Would this fight be worthy to headline UFC 300?

I saw a post on Reddit about Alex Pereira's Instagram story, where he seems to be teasing a UFC 300 fight.

The story says:
30 + 300 = 3

People in the comments think it means 30 (Aspinall's age) + 300 (UFC 300) = 3 (champion in 3 weight divisions).

It sounds like a massive fight. I have my doubts about Pereira's chances, but you've got to admire his willingness to go for something so bold.

What do you think about this potential superfight ? Could this be the big fight Dana White's been hinting at?



 
While I'm excited for this fight, Alex should vacate the LHW title before moving up.

If true, the HW title picture is becoming even muddier. You have the interim champ fighting the LHW champ, while the actual champ is on the sidelines healing up to fight a 42 year old fighter that hasn't fought in 3 years
 
Fantastic fight if true. Tom Aspinall by whatever he wants.

Funnily enough, I just watched Tom on the True Geordie podcast. He said when he met Poatan he was extremely frosty towards him even though the rest of his team were all super warm and friendly.

Then at the pre fight presser he said he felt the same energy emanating from Pereira as he normally feels from an opponent. And his immediate reaction was to tell his dad "Poatan want to fight me. He thinks he can beat me you know. He was sizing me up."

Edit- Here's what he said for anybody interested.

 
This sounds implausible enough to actually happen. Mad if we are in that timeline haha.

I think Tom from Atherton would KO Poatan to be fair and if he didn’t, he could just take him down and maul Alex on ground.
 
giphy.gif
 
In pure kickboxing I'd think Pereira stands a decent chance since the odds of him getting blitzed by a quick angle like most HW's is pretty low.

In MMA? There's nothing stopping Aspinall from doing what he did Volkov and Arlovski and that's hitting a power double and effortless sub.
 
Why not? These are the kinds of fights I wanna see on ufc 300. Champ vs champ. One guy getting the opportunity to become the first ever to win a belt in 3 weight classes. Tom wouldn't have a reach or power advantage. Just a big weight and grappling advantage he'd likely use to submit Alex or grind out a decision. Still would wanna see it though
 
"Dana said he'd pay me more if I just stand with him and didn't take him down."

- Tom 'Seth Petruzelli' Aspinall
 
Why would Periera point out Aspinall's age lmao? Sounds like wishful thinking.
 
