Media Tom Aspinall says Stipe Miocic is too old, needs to get "Joe Biden'd"

the-office-steve-carell.gif
 
He's just saying what we're all thinking. But it's a dead horse at this point. Continuing to talk about it doesn't help his case.
 
Tom needs to launch an offensive tirade of insults towards Jon just as Conor did to Aldo.

Dana giving Jones this “GOAT Privelege” although Jon has kinda earned it, this fight with Stipe is just obviously an insult to our intelligence. I don’t see how Dana would rather have Jon vs Stipe, Stipe isn’t exactly a big draw plus he’s older and the fight just doesn’t seem relevant or like a truly impressive victory.
With as much success as Jon as had, giving him a shoe horned win is just a waste of everyone’s time
Even if Tom does eventually get the fight, will there be those who say “Yeah but that isn’t prime Jon” just because of how long this is all taking.

Even if it’s assuming Jon beats Stipe I mean who doesn’t?
 
