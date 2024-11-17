Thread for all the re...

  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

SuperAlly

SuperAlly

Mar 30, 2009
5,956
6,330
....tarded Jon fans desperate to shield their man crush from fighting legit contenders

Let's get a collection of all the dumbest takes from these weird amoebas.

Post in thread 'It's NOT about ducking. It's about best vs. the best' https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...about-best-vs-the-best.4345917/post-174376604

Tom is a "blown up journeyman" might be one of the most retarded takes there has ever been on Sherdog.

You can be a Jones fan and say you think he beats Tom comfortably without making a rip roaring cunt of yourself.

Nothing wrong with picking the GOAT and having genuine reasons why.

But the absolute fear in having to play down the rightful claim of the interim champ really needs to stop. It's embarrassing for you guys. It's like some of you never watched MMA before.

Let's get all their idiotic takes in here to point and laugh at their stupidity.
 
I don't necessarily agree, but who knows what Tommy Boy's future holds one way or the other.
It's a stupid take and it's right to laugh at the many stupid takes of some of Jones fan boys are desperately fighting to deny Tom is the rightful next contender

Jon is the GOAT.

I'm an MMA fan. I want to see the GOAT and HW champ fight the interim champ

The guys who are weird are the ones desperately trying to cock block the champ from the interim champ
 
If Jones fought Aspinall last night, he would have gotten smoked. He will not be able to physically control Tom like he did Stipe.

Stipe looked terrified to be in the octagon a couple times during the fight early in the fight. Honestly, of the two fighters, I expected Stipe to plod around and look slow but Jones looked way, way worse than I expected. Jon blew his wad out in rounds 1-2 trying to put Stipe away on the ground, and he really didn't like getting touched by Miocic.

Fair play to Temu-iocic, he hung in quite well despite everything being stacked against him. At 42, that was a good performance, all things considered I guess. Jones turning his back and plodding away when Stipe touched him, and Miocic didn't even have it in him to stalk and run him down. I can't even say it was poor fight IQ either, I think physically, he just didn't even have it in him to catch Jon's slow ass.

The best HW in the world?

