Thread for all the re...

If Jones fought Aspinall last night, he would have gotten smoked. He will not be able to physically control Tom like he did Stipe.Stipe looked terrified to be in the octagon a couple times during the fight early in the fight. Honestly, of the two fighters, I expected Stipe to plod around and look slow but Jones looked way, way worse than I expected. Jon blew his wad out in rounds 1-2 trying to put Stipe away on the ground, and he really didn't like getting touched by Miocic.Fair play to Temu-iocic, he hung in quite well despite everything being stacked against him. At 42, that was a good performance, all things considered I guess. Jones turning his back and plodding away when Stipe touched him, and Miocic didn't even have it in him to stalk and run him down. I can't even say it was poor fight IQ either, I think physically, he just didn't even have it in him to catch Jon's slow ass.The best HW in the world?