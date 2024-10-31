International Thom Yorke of Radiohead Confronts Gaza Poster at Gig in Australia [Video in Link]

Jon!

Jon!

Embracing Entropy
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
31,579
Reaction score
66,542
www.bbc.co.uk

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke walks off stage as fan shouts Gaza protests

Thom Yorke hit back at the fan after he heckled the singer over death numbers in Gaza during a performance in Melborne.
www.bbc.co.uk

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke briefly walked off stage during his Australian solo tour after an exchange with an audience member who heckled him with a protest about deaths in Gaza.
Videos posted online by concert-goers at the Melbourne show on Wednesday show a man in the crowd shouting at Yorke. While not all of his words can be heard, he calls on the singer to "condemn the Israeli genocide of Gaza".
Yorke responds by telling the heckler to "hop up on stage" to make his remarks.
"Don't stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You want to piss on everybody's night? Ok you do it, see you later," Yorke continues, before removing his guitar and halting his set.
His exit came as the heckler had repeated his call and added "how many dead children will it take".
Segments of the crowd could be heard booing the disturbance, and Yorke returned to cheers shortly after to play the Radiohead song Karma Police.
Concert-goer Elly Brus said the protester "did not have support" from the Sidney Myer Music Bowl crowd.
“He was escorted away by security. He then continued to engage with people outside the venue as well," she told the BBC.
Israel launched a campaign to destroy Hamas in response to the group's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage.
More than 43,160 people have been killed in Gaza since then - including thousands of women and children - according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.
Both sides deny accusations they have broken the laws of war.
In the past, Radiohead has faced pressure to cancel shows in Israel and take part in a cultural boycott of the country over its policies towards the Palestinians.
Yorke pushed back on that pressure, saying that "playing in a country isn't the same as endorsing its government".
"We've played in Israel for over 20 years through a succession of governments, some more liberal than others," Yorke said in a statement in 2017, defending a decision to go ahead with a planned concert in Tel Aviv.
"We don't endorse [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu any more than Trump, but we still play in America. Music, art and academia is about crossing borders not building them," he added at the time.
Earlier this year, pro-Palestinian activists also accused Yorke's bandmate Jonny Greenwood of "artwashing" for performing alongside Israeli-Arabic musician Dudu Tassa in Tel Aviv.
"No art is as 'important' as stopping all the death and suffering around us," Greenwood said in a statement on X.
"But... silencing Israeli artists for being born Jewish in Israel doesn't seem like any way to reach an understanding between the two sides of this apparently endless conflict."
The BBC has contacted representatives for Yorke's Australian tour. The Arts Centre Melbourne, which oversees the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, declined to comment.

--

The whole argument of artwashing/sportswashing in one article.

The question: do artists/sportsmen have a responsibility to boycott countries with terrible human rights records/who are at war? Is it wrong that money can be used to launder a clean image? Or should the government be kept completely separate? Is it wrong to deny a fanbase the opportunity to enjoy sports or art because of their government?

Would you boycott Israel, but not Saudi Arabia or vice versa if it were your band? Or should they play any country they feel safe in?
 
Who gives a fuck?

Seems dumb to try and hold a band accountable for something they got nothing to do with and don't endorse.

Imagine if all the protest musicians from the 60's said "fuck it, I'm not playing in America." It's just dumb logic.

Also seems weird to criticize a golfer or boxer or MMA fighter for taking that saudi blood money. If the Saudi's back up a brinks truck full of millions to my house I'd start dressing of like the Iron Shiek and calling Hulk Hogan a jabronie candy ass on YouTube every day lol.
 
Doesn't bother me, he has his opinion. He's a fantastic singer/songwriter. In one of the best band of all-time.
 
Can't say I'm a massive fan, but I got the impression Radiohead's political commentary peaked in volume with Hail To The Thief.
 
Could you imagine having to stop playing and condemn all the bad shit happening in the world that loonies start raving about? There would be no concert. Take it up with your elected officials. You know, the people who could possibly do something about it?
 
Ruprecht said:
Can't say I'm a massive fan, but I got the impression Radiohead's political commentary peaked in volume with Hail To The Thief.
Click to expand...

They don't seem to be as anti-war as they were, but they're still pro-environmentalism and don't like Trump.

They are kinda anti-establishment while also obviously being a well-established major business in their own right, so that kinda nulls that one.

Maybe they realized they can only be commentators like the rest of us.
 
What a boss. Castrated that self-indulgent narcissist without even touching him. Maybe bands with more intelligent members like Radiohead noticed that Hamas deliberately targeted the concert festival and people who were doing nothing more than enjoying music, bands and fans alike, on October 7th. Maybe that bitter pill lingers on his tongue.

"We've played in Israel for over 20 years through a succession of governments, some more liberal than others," Yorke said in a statement in 2017, defending a decision to go ahead with a planned concert in Tel Aviv.
"We don't endorse [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu any more than Trump, but we still play in America. Music, art and academia is about crossing borders not building them," he added at the time.

200.gif
 
Jon! said:
They don't seem to be as anti-war as they were, but they're still pro-environmentalism and don't like Trump.

They are kinda anti-establishment while also obviously being a well-established major business in their own right, so that kinda nulls that one.

Maybe they realized they can only be commentators like the rest of us.
Click to expand...

Are they still writing and performing about it though?
They recognised Chomsky early on, and Hail To The Thief was obviously pretty focused on the US, but they seem to have chilled and changed direction after that.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Doesn't bother me, he has his opinion. He's a fantastic singer/songwriter. In one of the best band of all-time.
Click to expand...
not this song tho

seems he watched an inconcient truth 1 too many times.

he shouldnt feel too bad tho, belived some backwards nonsense when i was younger

used to like this song
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Queen-Mala Harris says ‘I will not be silent’ on suffering in Gaza after Netanyahu talks
2
Replies
24
Views
802
Scerpi
Scerpi
Jon!
International Scottish National Party Expel Member for Denying Gaza Genocide
Replies
15
Views
235
Hdfi
Hdfi
LeonardoBjj
International Israel’s strikes are shifting the power balance in the Middle East, with US support
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,159
Messages
56,433,585
Members
175,219
Latest member
Battlebot

Share this page

Back
Top