Opinion The great march of hope: Gaza’s defiance against erasure

by Dr Ramzy Baroud
RamzyBaroud

The return of one million Palestinians from southern Gaza to the north on 27 January felt as if history was choreographing one of its most earth-shattering events in recent memory.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched along a single street, the coastal Rashid Street, at the furthest western stretch of Gaza. Though these displaced masses were cut off from each other in massive displacement camps in central Gaza and the Mawasi region further south, they sang the same songs, chanted the same chants and used the same talking points.

During their forced displacement, they had no electricity and no means of communication, let alone coordination. They were ordinary people, hauling a few items of clothing and whatever survival tools they had, following the unprecedented Israeli genocide. They headed north to homes they knew were likely destroyed by the Israeli army.

Yet, they remained committed to their march back to their annihilated cities and refugee camps. Many smiled, others sang religious hymns and some recited national songs and poems.

A little girl offered a news reporter a poem she composed. “I am a Palestinian girl, and I am proud,” her voice blared. She recited simple but emotional verses about identifying as a “strong, resilient Palestinian girl.” She spoke of her relationship with her family and community as the “daughter of heroes, the daughter of Gaza”, declaring that Gazans “prefer death over shame”. Her return to her destroyed home was a “day of victory.”

“Victory” was a word repeated by virtually everyone interviewed by the media and countless times on social media. While many, including some sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, openly challenged the Gazans’ view of their perceived ‘victory’, they failed to appreciate the history of Palestine—indeed, the history of all colonised people who wrested their freedom from the claws of foreign, brutal enemies.

“Difficulties break some men but make others. No axe is sharp enough to cut the soul of (someone) armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end,” iconic anti-apartheid South African leader, Nelson Mandela, wrote in a letter to his wife in 1975 from his prison cell. His words, written in the context of South Africa’s struggle, feel as if they were written for Palestinians, especially Gaza’s latest triumph against erasure—both physical and psychological.
To understand this better, examine what Israeli political and military leaders said about northern Gaza immediately after the start of the genocidal war on 7 October, 2023:

Israel will maintain “overall security responsibility” for the Gaza Strip “for an indefinite period,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with the ABC News network in November 2023.

One year later, the Israeli army reiterated the same sentiment. In a statement, Israeli Brigadier General Itzik Cohen told Israeli reporters that there would be “no return” for any residents of northern Gaza.

Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, went further. “It is possible to create a situation where Gaza’s population will be reduced to half its current size in two years,” he said on 26 November, stating that Israel should re-occupy Gaza and “encourage” the migration of its inhabitants.

Many other Israeli officials and experts repeated the same notion like a predictable chorus. Settler groups held a conference last June to assess real estate opportunities in Gaza. In their minds, they were the only ones with a say over Gaza’s future. Palestinians seemed inconsequential to the wheel of history, controlled, as the powerful arrogantly believed, by Tel Aviv alone.

But the endless mass of people sang, “Do you think you can measure up to the free, measure up to the Palestinians?… We will die before we surrender our home; they call us the freedom fighters.”

Many media outlets, including Israeli ones, reported a sense of shock in Israel as the population returned en masse to a fully destroyed region. The shock does not end there. Israel failed to occupy the north, ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza or break their collective spirit. Instead, Palestinians emerged stronger, more determined and, equally frightening for Israel, with a new objective: returning to historic Palestine.

For decades, Israel invested in a singular discourse regarding the internationally recognized Palestinian Right of Return to their homes in historic Palestine. Almost every Israeli leader or top official since the 1948 Nakba (the ‘Catastrophe’ resulting from the destruction of the Palestinian homeland) echoed this. Former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, summarized it in 2000 during the Camp David negotiations, when he drew his “bottom line” in any peace deal with the Palestinians: there would be no right of return for Palestinian refugees.
As Gaza has proven, Palestinians do not take their cues from Israel or even those who claim to represent them. As they marched north, four generations of Palestinians walked together, at times holding hands, singing for freedom and return—not only to the north but further north to historic Palestine itself.

Since the Nakba, Israel has insisted it will write the history of the land between the Jordan River and the sea. But Palestinians continue to prove Israel wrong. They survived in Gaza, despite genocide. They remained. They returned. They emerged with a sense of victory. They are writing their own history, which, despite immeasurable and unimaginable losses, is also a history of hope and victory.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250203-the-great-march-of-hope-gazas-defiance-against-erasure/
 
Bottom Bitchy Donnie: toxic remarks on Gaza reveal lack of joined-up thinking

Peter Beaumont
US president has already caused trouble abroad and at home with incoherent ideas about Middle East politics

The suggestion by the US president, Donald Trump, that Gaza’s Palestinian population could be “cleaned out” and moved to Egypt and Jordan, repeated on 5 February when he added that the US should ‘take over Gaza’, is an idea that has long been circulated by the Israeli right.

Over the decades since the Six Day war in 1967, when Israeli forces first captured the Gaza Strip, which had been under Egyptian military rule, Israeli officials and commentators have periodically pushed the notion that Palestinians in Gaza could be resettled in Egypt.
Most recently that notion was floated in a leaked paper by Israel’s intelligence ministry – which prepares studies and policy papers rather than representing the intelligence agencies – a few weeks into the war in Gaza.

That “concept” paper recommended that Israel “evacuate the civilian population to Sinai” then create “a sterile zone of several kilometres … within Egypt” that would prevent return.

If the idea is a non-starter, it is because Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza and Israel and has a peace treaty with Israel, has long let it be known that it absolutely rejects any efforts by Israel to subcontract the problem of Gaza to Cairo, whether through forced transfer of the population or otherwise.

Egypt’s position has long been straightforward: by virtue of its long occupation of Gaza, Israel is legally responsible for Gaza. Forced displacement of Palestinians into Egypt would be politically toxic in a country where the population has been historically more sympathetic to Palestinians than the political elites, save for the short period of Muslim brotherhood rule.

Egypt has also long been concerned that any long-term camps in the Sinai could become a new base for Palestinian fighters, risking Egypt’s relationship with Israel.

Jordan is already home to several million Palestinians, while tens of thousands live in Egypt. Both countries and other Arab nations reject the idea of Palestinians in Gaza being moved to their countries.

Egypt and Jordan are also acutely aware that when Palestinians have been displaced by Israel in the past, whether into Jordan, Lebanon, Syria or into Gaza, not least during the war that led to the establishment of Israel in 1948, there has been no return.

And while Israel did succeed in displacing some Palestinians into Sinai after the Six Day war in 1967, when this idea has been raised again, including in the period before the withdrawal of Israeli settlers and soldiers from Gaza in 2005, Egyptian governments have rejected it, not least because the most recent vocal advocates of the idea have been Israel’s far right who support forced displacement to allow Jewish settlement in Gaza.


Indeed, as Amir Tibon wrote in Haaretz on Monday, during the first Trump administration the far right pushed rumours that his administration was drawing up a plan to give Palestinians land in the Sinai peninsula – at the expense of Egypt – as some sort of compensation for allowing Israel to annex the West Bank and put an end to the dream of Palestinian statehood.

If Trump’s remarks are baffling – as well as being contrary to international humanitarian law against forcible displacement – it is because they seem to indicate he has no coherent policy for the Middle East.

In the first place, Jordan and Egypt are countries with friendly relations with the US.
https://www.brasildefato.com.br/2024/07/29/the-genocide-in-gaza-is-part-of-an-israeli-ethnic-cleansing-plan-says-palestinian-activist
Trump’s ambition for a grand deal at whose heart is the normalisation of Saudi-Israeli relations is already facing the headwind of the fact that Riyadh is insisting on significant movement towards Palestinian statehood. Anything perceived as the large scale ethnic cleansing of Gaza would be a deal-breaker.

All of which has been reflected in the immediate rejection of Trump’s comments, including by Germany on Monday where a foreign ministry spokesperson said Berlin shared the view of “the European Union, our Arab partners, the United Nations … that the Palestinian population must not be expelled from Gaza and Gaza must not be permanently occupied or recolonised by Israel”.

Domestically, too, Trump’s comments are also proving to be toxic. “Arab-Americans for Trump firmly rejects President Donald J Trump’s suggestion to remove – voluntarily or forcibly – Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt and Jordan,” said Dr Bishara Bahbah, the national chair of Arab Americans for Trump.
One thing is certain, whether the idea was planted in Trump’s head, or bubbled up unbidden, it is in direct conflict with anything that may pass as a credible Middle East peace plan.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news...rks-on-gaza-reveal-lack-of-joined-up-thinking
 
