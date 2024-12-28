International Gaza children freezing to death amid Israeli blockade, warns UNRWA chief

'Blankets, mattresses, and other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza,' Philippe Lazzarini says, referring to Israel's blockade of coastal enclave


The commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that children in Gaza are freezing to death due to the cold weather and a severe lack of shelter, Anadolu reports.

“Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather and a lack of shelter,” Philippe Lazzarini wrote in a post on X late Friday.

“Blankets, mattresses, and other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza,” he said, referring to Israel’s inhumane blockade of the coastal enclave, which launched a genocidal war in the first week of October last year.

The UN official reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire, urging “an immediate flow of much-needed basic supplies, including for winter.”

On Thursday, Gaza’s Health Ministry Director-General Munir Al-Barsh told Anadolu that three Palestinian children died in makeshift displacement camps over the past week due to freezing temperatures.

Two-week-old Sila Mahmoud Al-Faseeh died from exposure to cold in a displacement camp in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, on Wednesday. She was the second infant to die in the same camp, following the death of Aisha Adnan Al-Qassas on Dec. 20.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

As clarity on Israel’s genocide grows, so does the int’l community’s silence​


by Ramona Wadi
https://twitter.com/walzerscent
More proof of Israel’s genocidal intent and actions comes from an investigation conducted by the New York Times, which discovered that since 7 October 2023, the Israeli military issued an order that allowed the killing of up to 20 Palestinian civilians with each strike. In terms of an order, the report states, the official leniency of killing Palestinian civilians was unprecedented. An anonymous Israeli senior military officer who spoke anonymously attributed the order to Israel allegedly facing an existential threat.

The following paragraph stands out amid the report:

On a few occasions, senior commanders approved strikes on Hamas leaders that they knew would each endanger more than 100 noncombatants — crossing an extraordinary threshold for a contemporary Western military.
images

A hundred Palestinian civilians is also considerably higher than the limit of 20 stipulated by the military order. Also notably and giving a significant nod towards colonialism, the report describes the Israeli Defence Forces as “a contemporary Western military”, which is jarring with the Israeli security narrative of having the alleged “right to defend itself”.

The paragraph exposes Israel for what it is – a colonial genocidal entity which serves both its own and external purposes in the region.

images

According to the report, the Israeli military used unproven methods to determine targets to strike. It also did away with its so-called efforts to minimise civilian harm and, on occasions, relied on cell phone usage rather than surveillance to strike buildings. Of course, the report cites Israel saying that “Hamas’s military strategy makes bloodshed more likely” as it operates from residential areas.

But in an enclosed and ever shrinking space, from where is a resistance movement to operate its legitimate anti-colonial resistance? It is Israel that has rendered bloodshed more likely by turning the entire Palestinian population into human shields, while using the human shield narrative to commit genocide.

Officers, the report states, “exercise significant discretion because the laws of armed conflict are vague about what counts as a feasible precaution or an excessive civilian toll.”
UN0781448_O%CC%88lc%CC%A7er.jpg

But in the midst of all the sanitising of Israel’s actions in Gaza, the word genocide is not just lacking but completely omitted. The investigation contributes as proof of Israel’s annihilation plans, but “one of the most intense bombing campaigns in contemporary warfare” sensationalises the violence without showing how Israel’s ongoing destruction of Gaza is genocidal.

The “authority to risk killing up to 20 civilians” for example, does not describe the willingness to commit such atrocities. Yet, several testimonies by soldiers have clearly shown that the intent was clearer than the parameters of possibility. Intentional air strikes on hospitals, on camps which provided the only homes for forcibly displaced Palestinians, on humanitarian aid convoys, press members, on supposedly safe paths while Palestinians were obeying forced evacuation orders … Extending the parameters of ‘collateral damage’, which is undoubtedly how the international community rationalises genocide, should be clearly called out as genocide, not merely the result of abandoning previous limits.
imrs.php

The reports abundantly explain Israel’s atrocities, but the international community’s silence grows in proportion to the evidence unearthed, or should I say, normalised in plain sight.

Hamas should have never targeted civilians at a Music Festival killing thousands and kidnapping hundreds. Hamas should have never used schools and hospitals as shields for ammo and bases. Gaza should have never elected terrorists to govern them. Hamas should have invested in an infrastructure instead of a full military regime. Sorry kids are freezing, but the blood is on Hamas.
 
Hamas should have never targeted civilians at a Music Festival killing thousands and kidnapping hundreds. Hamas should have never used schools and hospitals as shields for ammo and bases. Gaza should have never elected terrorists to govern them. Hamas should have invested in an infrastructure instead of a full military regime. Sorry kids are freezing, but the blood is on Hamas.
Zionists should've stayed in Poland instead of occupying Semite land and expecting no armed resistance.
 
Zionists should've stayed in Poland instead of occupying Semite land and expecting no armed resistance.
Except there was the whole being relegated to ghettos and rounded up for extermination thing. And the land belongs to the Jews, the so called Palestinians are the invaders and occupiers. There is a record of over 3000 years proving that.

As far as these "reports" go they are just more Pallywood Jew hating propaganda. Israel has had to put up with more terrorist evil and has done more than any nation ever in trying to protect civilians.
 
