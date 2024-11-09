Sarah Johnson





This has caused unprecedented levels of killing, death, injury, starvation, illness and disease, according to the report, which said many families had been killed together, often in their homes, in Israeli strikes on residential buildings. The UN said it had verified 484 families that had lost between five and more than 30 members.

The killing of whole families together in their places of shelter adds to concerns over breaches of international humanitarian law, the report said.

“This is in no way a lawful response, a targeted operation of ‘self-defence’ to dismantle armed groups, or warfare consistent with humanitarian law,”