  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Israel refuses 2nd Phase of Ceasefire, resumes blockade of aid in Gaza

PulsingJones

PulsingJones

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
2,618
Reaction score
7,874

Israel blocks aid into Gaza as ceasefire standoff escalates​

Under the original agreement, the second phase was intended to see the start of negotiations over the release of the remaining 59 hostages, the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and a final end to the war.
However the talks never began and Israel says all its hostages must be returned for fighting to stop.
"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu'
Click to expand...
Hamas says it is committed to the originally agreed ceasefire that had been scheduled to move into a second phase, with negotiations aimed at a permanent end to the war, and it has rejected the idea of a temporary extension to the 42-day truce.
Click to expand...
Reflecting the fragility of the ceasefire deal, local health officials said Israeli gunfire had killed four Palestinians in separate attacks in the northern and southern Gaza Strip.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire brokered by US and France, to take effect Wednesday
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
4K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International US finds that Israel is not impeding assistance to Gaza; aid groups disagree
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan
LeonardoBjj
International Gaza children freezing to death amid Israeli blockade, warns UNRWA chief
12 13 14
Replies
267
Views
6K
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco
LeonardoBjj
International Gaza checkpoint to be staffed by scores of armed American contractors
Replies
17
Views
525
gentel
G
Arkain2K
International Qatar agrees to kick Hamas out of Doha following US request
2
Replies
23
Views
863
Anung Un Rama
Anung Un Rama

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,448
Messages
56,966,897
Members
175,486
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top