This Week's Fight Night Looks Chaotic (in a Good Way)

Chaotic Good Belt
www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 235 - Dolidze vs. Imavov

UFC Fight Night 235 - Dolidze vs. Imavov pits Roman The Caucasian Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Feb 3, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Dolidze vs Imavov? Hell yeah! Two unique middleweights with the potential to finish in nasty ways. Between leglocks and crucifix positions, this is gonna be fun!

Dober is on the card. He either gets tapped by Carneiro or scores the KO.

The 'King of Kung Fu' needs to show he's not too old yet!

Undefeated Khizriev takes on the entertaining Muradov! Does a rankings contender emerge?

Charlie Radtke looks fun, Meatball Molly is always a good time even if you hate her, Natalia Silva is one of the LEGIT prospects in WMMA, and there's other stuff too!

You tuning in?

Favourite fight?
 
Meatball Molly is always a good time even if you hate her, Natalia Silva is one of the LEGIT prospects in WMMA
It's shocking how hard this crap is being pushed.
 
Moicano vs Dober feels like one of the guarenteed fire works fights. Both men fight well behind stiff jabs and heavy pressure. Dober should have solid enough TDD to not get dominated by wrestling alone and if Mociano does end up on top he's vicious with his grappling so the odds of this fight dragging on into something boring feels low.
 
It's another watered down ESPN contracted card, shit tier imo.
 
DapperDave said:
This.

Sherflakes can't get past "chad", but that dude is a savage.

I'm not going to look it up or anything, but I'm pretty sure Dober never had a boring fight anywhere.
Click to expand...
Drew always gives it absolutely 100%, and that inevitably leads to making mistakes, scrambling to correct, counters, KOs, and all that good stuff.

Drew doesn't get enough love imo... His look has something to do with it, I think... He's one of the least intimidating seeming fighters on the entire roster - he's like the Milkybar Kid to look at, but to me that makes him even more fun...

I'd prefer to watch a b-level fighter that takes risks than an elite fighter who cruises a win any day...
 
I love the bitter tears from the sherflakes.

"I've never heard of anyone on this card. I'm not excited to watch UFC fights. waah. UFC keeps booking fights and millions of people keep watching them and following the sport. I hate success and I want socialism. waah. This is a UFC forum where I come to cry about UFC. waah."

Thanks bois.

Keep up the good work.
 
