This Week's Fight Night Looks Chaotic (in a Good Way)

UFC Fight Night 235 - Dolidze vs. Imavov
UFC Fight Night 235 - Dolidze vs. Imavov pits Roman The Caucasian Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Feb 3, 2024.
www.sherdog.com
Dolidze vs Imavov? Hell yeah! Two unique middleweights with the potential to finish in nasty ways. Between leglocks and crucifix positions, this is gonna be fun!
Dober is on the card. He either gets tapped by Carneiro or scores the KO.
The 'King of Kung Fu' needs to show he's not too old yet!
Undefeated Khizriev takes on the entertaining Muradov! Does a rankings contender emerge?
Charlie Radtke looks fun, Meatball Molly is always a good time even if you hate her, Natalia Silva is one of the LEGIT prospects in WMMA, and there's other stuff too!
You tuning in?
Favourite fight?